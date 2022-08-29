"One of my favorite players" - Jamie Redknapp hails 'world-class talent' linked with big-money Arsenal move

Premier League hero Jamie Redknapp has lauded Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal.

Reports claim that Neto is the Gunners' priority signing ahead of the August 31 deadline.

The Portuguese forward has impressed since arriving at Wolves from Lazio in 2019 for £16.1 million.

He has made 97 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing 12 assists.

His performances have caught the eye of Redknapp, with the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder a huge fan of the winger.

He was covering Wolves' 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Sky Sports when he sung the praises of the Portuguese forward, saying (via HITC):

“I would (fight hard to keep him). He is one of my favourites players, this guy. 22 years of age. He is a world-class talent.”

Meanwhile, Wolves manager Bruno Lage moved to play down talk that Neto could depart Molineaux for Arsenal.

The Portuguese tactician said this past week (via Mirror):

“I have heard that but nothing has come to us. It’s normal now, with the good players that we have... No one told me anything about any proposal.”

If the Gunners are to sign Neto, they will need to move quickly with so little time left in the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in red-hot form at the start of the new season, winning all four of their opening games.

However, Arteta may be looking to replace Nicolas Pepe with the Ivorian winger having joined OCG Nice on a season-long loan.

Will Arsenal lodge a bid for Neto?

The Gunners will have to act fast

Arsenal's scintillating start to the season leaves many asking if they really do need Neto.

The Portuguese forward will certainly improve their side but the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are flourishing on the wings.

It will take a hefty fee to prise Neto away from Wolves and the player will certainly not be wanting to spend any time on the bench.

Martinelli's fine start to the season should be rewarded with more game time and Saka is undroppable at this point.

Arteta's side do have the challenge of Europe to contend with and the Spaniard may be considering adding more quality to his attack to deal with the enduring fixture list.

Nevertheless, Neto will surely be on the move to a top Premier League club sooner rather than later.

