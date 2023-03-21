"One is fighting to take his team to the next level and one isn't" - When Van der Vaart compared PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid forward Rafael van der Vaart heavily criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi and compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo last season. The scathing verbal attack came after the Parisians were defeated 2-1 by Manchester City in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League in November 2021.

Messi was criticized for his lack of effort during PSG's defeat to City. He received a 4/10 rating from French daily L'Equipe for his performance. Speaking after the match, Van der Vaart said (via MARCA):

"It makes me sad, It's a question of desire. Does he want it or not? When you compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo, one is fighting to take his team to the next level - and one isn't. Messi walks now and then. I look at him and think, 'Aren't you ashamed?' I'm just getting annoyed with Messi."

Van der Vaart played alongside Ronaldo for the 2009-10 season at Real Madrid. At the time of the comments, the Portuguese forward was in sublime form after his return to Manchester United. The same week, he scored for the Red Devils against Villarreal in the group stage.

However, United were eliminated from the Round of 16 of the Champions League last season, the same round as PSG. Manchester United were eliminated by Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 aggregate score over the two legs. PSG were sent home by eventual champions Real Madrid with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are back on international duty

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Portugal squad ahead of the team's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Lionel Messi is also back with 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Argentina. La Albiceleste will play Panama and Curacao in two international friendlies.

Ronaldo scored a stunning free-kick in the most recent match for Al-Nassr against Abha. Rudi Garcia's team managed to register a 2-1 comeback win with Ronaldo scoring the equalizer.

Messi, on the other hand, had a rough outing with PSG in his latest club game. Christophe Galtier's men suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Rennes in their Ligue 1 home clash.

