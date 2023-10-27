"One of the funniest players", "This guy is a gift that keeps on giving" - Fans troll Darwin Nunez after hilarious miss in Liverpool win 

Fans online have taken a dig at Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after his astounding miss against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 26.

The Reds hammered the French side 5-1 at Anfield. Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Thijs Dallinga equalised seven minutes later. Wataru Endo scored his first goal for the club in the 30th minute and Nunez made it 3-1 in the 34th minute.

In the 65th minute, Nunez had a glorious chance as he received the ball with loads of space, sat down a defender, and rounded the goalkeeper. However, with the goal gaping, the Uruguayan striker somehow hit the post. The ball rebounded off to Ryan Gravenberch, who scored the goal.

Mohamed Salah then completed the scoring in stoppage time to secure three wins in three games in the Europa League for Liverpool this season.

However, Nunez's miss that inadvertently became an assist caught the eye of fans online, who took no time in trolling him. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"This guy is a gift that keeps on giving, we must protect him with all that we got"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"One of the funniest players in the Premier League."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions after Nunez's miss against Toulouse:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other than the miss, Nunez has been in good form this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 12 games across competitions for Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on win over Toulouse

Jurgen Klopp was pleased with his side's performance in their 5-1 win over Toulouse at Anfield in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Liverpool maintained their 100% record in the competition after three games and sit atop Group E, five points above Union Saint-Gilloise.

Against Toulouse, the Reds have 63% possession and had nine shots on target as compared to the visitors' total nine attempts. After a comfortable victory, Klopp expressed his satisfaction with the performance, saying (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"Result good, performance good [and] especially a lot of really good individual performances, which is nice because it is important for development."

"Besides the goal we conceded and the chance we gave them when Trent had his spectacular save, around that everything [was] what we expected."

He added:

"Toulouse are a good team, they are playing football, [but] we put a proper shift in and that's what I wanted. Then the goals we scored were wonderful. I would say the right players scored the goals, all of them were really, really good. So, nothing to complain [about] really."

Liverpool will next host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29. They are currently fourth in the league, three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.