“One of my good sources has told me” - Ex-Everton CEO claims European giants are readying bid to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claims Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is a target for Bayern Munich. He reports that the Bundesliga side are readying a bid, and the Portuguese midfielder is open to moving to Germany.

Speaking on the Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Wyness said that he has information from good sources that Bayern Munich are tracking Fernandes. He believes that the German side are keen on bolstering their side and add competition to Jamal Mulsiala's spot next season when the midfielder returns to action in 2026. He said:

“I think Bayern Munich are going to be the ones to come in for him. One of my good sources has told me that there are already bids being readied. They’re looking at the numbers, and Bruno would go to Germany. I think he’d be a big hit over there as well. Bayern Munich, we’ve all watched Harry Kane recently in great scoring form."

"I think Fernandes would do well there, and I think that’s what will happen. It would be good for United as well to freshen up that area. Even though he’s been a great performer for them, I think it’s something that they’ve got to look at for the future to try and reset that midfield.”

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, with the Saudi Pro League the likely destination. Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr were linked with the Portuguese star in the summer.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes rejected offer from Al-Hilal

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes admitted that he had the chance to join Al-Hilal in the summer, but opted against it. He revealed the details of his call with the Saudi Pro League side's president and told the Sydney Morning Herald:

“When I spoke with the president of Al Hilal, I spoke with him once and I told him, ‘I’ve never thought about leaving, I appreciate your call. Whatever you want to do or not, you can talk with the club,’ because I’ve always said if the club wanted to sell me, then yes, I had to make a decision. It’s a lot of money for me, too, but it is what it is. People make decisions in their lives. I won’t regret it because this is the place I want to be and this is the place where I want to be successful also.”

Bruno Fernandes has a contract with Manchester United until 2027, with the option of another year at the club.

