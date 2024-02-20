"One of the great finds in recent years" – Michael Owen backs 22-year-old Arsenal player to emulate Liverpool superstar

Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen has stated that Arsenal defender William Saliba could emulate Reds captain Virgil van Dijk in the future.

Saliba, who joined his club for £27 million from Saint-Etienne in 2019, has recently cemented himself as one of the top centre-backs in the world. The 22-year-old has helped the Gunners register 26 clean sheets in 66 outings across all competitions, contributing five goals.

Following Arsenal's 5-0 Premier League win at Burnley last Saturday, Owen hailed the 12-cap France international for his continuous rise to fame. He told the Premier League Productions (h/t HITC):

"You can't pick five different attributes [for a defender] and not have Saliba. I think he has been one of the great finds in recent years in the Premier League. He could, in my opinion, go on and be the next Virgil van Dijk. I think he is that good."

Last season, Saliba returned from a successful loan stint at Olympique Marseille to cement himself as a crucial starter for Mikel Arteta's outfit. He was a vital part in his team's surprise title charge past campaign.

So far this term, the Frenchman has been in fine form to help Arsenal sit second in the 2023-24 Premier League standings. He has also helped the Gunners reach the UEFA Champions League last-16 stage so far.

Liverpool great John Barnes not convinced by Arsenal's title credentials this campaign

Speaking to the Premier League Productions, Reds great John Barnes stated that Manchester City and his former club are his two favorites to lift the league title this campaign. He said (h/t Mirror):

"City are the favourites, I make Liverpool the second favourites. Arsenal were in a better position last year, but I've said since the Premier League started: March, April is when you really start to look at who the runners and riders are. When you're coming into the end of February/March, it's all about can you just get a result."

Opining on the Gunners' chances of winning the title, Barnes added:

"Manchester City are all conquering, all dominant in that respect. Liverpool are the closest challengers because there are games where they haven't played well but have got a result. Arsenal have to play well to win and if they don't play well, they may not win, and that is why, I still think it's between City and Liverpool."

Manchester City, who have won five of past six Premier League titles, are currently third in the league table with 53 points from 24 matches. Liverpool are atop with 57 points from 25 games, while the north London outfit are second with 55 points from 25 league matches.

Interestingly, Arsenal were on 60 points after 25 Premier League outings last term. They were five points ahead of City, but failed to maintain their momentum and lost the domestic title by five points in the end.