"One of the greatest ever strikers" - Fans claim Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or for iconic display in Real Madrid vs PSG clash

Karim Benzema's impressive performance in Real Madrid's victory over PSG in the UEFA Champions League has been received with huge acclaim.

Fans have reacted to the 34-year-old's magnificent hat-trick that saw Real Madrid overcome a 2-0 aggregate deficit to beat PSG 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Benzema's France teammate Kylian Mbappe added to his delightful solo goal from the first leg with a fabulous finish in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu as PSG looked to be in the ascendancy.

Things looked comfortable for Mauricio Pochettino's side until Benzema capitalised on Gianluigi Donnarumma's lapse in judgment. The Frenchman robbed the goalkeeper off the ball before playing a one-two with Vinicius Jr. and scoring.

He would score his second in the 76th minute after some intricate play from Los Blancos midfielder Luka Modric. Benzema's strike deflected in off PSG captain Marquinhos, putting Madrid on level terms in the tie.

Benzema was not done yet. Madrid closed down PSG midfielder Marco Verratto and rained down on Donnarumma's goal, with Vinicius Jr. driving into the box.

Marquinhos thought he'd cleared the danger until Benzema latched on to his wayward pass. With the outside of his boot, he scored a delightful effort, sending Madrid fans into a frenzy.

Here are some of the reactions to what was a mesmerising performance by the veteran French striker:

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker 🏻 🏻 Karim Benzema is indisputably one of the greatest number nines of all-time. Karim Benzema is indisputably one of the greatest number nines of all-time. 👏🏻👏🏻

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo Dunno how Benzema hid his gigantic balls in his shorts in this one. 3 goals on 7 shots (5 on target) on the brink of elimination is clutch clutch clutch. Also to think we had 3 shots total in 1st leg. Tonight: 21.



Militao was heroic too. Reminded me of a vintage Ramos game. Dunno how Benzema hid his gigantic balls in his shorts in this one. 3 goals on 7 shots (5 on target) on the brink of elimination is clutch clutch clutch. Also to think we had 3 shots total in 1st leg. Tonight: 21. Militao was heroic too. Reminded me of a vintage Ramos game.

EiF @EiFSoccer In a game featuring Mbappé, Messi and Neymar, it was Karim Benzema who shone the brightest.



What a player. A Real Madrid legend and a man born for the big occasions. In a game featuring Mbappé, Messi and Neymar, it was Karim Benzema who shone the brightest.What a player. A Real Madrid legend and a man born for the big occasions.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Also just to be perfectly clear here, Karim Benzema deserves that Ballon D’Or more than anyone else right now. Also just to be perfectly clear here, Karim Benzema deserves that Ballon D’Or more than anyone else right now.

Laurie @LFCLaurie Real Madrid's 4th highest goal scorer ever, while being in Ronaldo's shadow for most of that.



Karim Benzema should go down as one of the greatest ever strikers. Real Madrid's 4th highest goal scorer ever, while being in Ronaldo's shadow for most of that.Karim Benzema should go down as one of the greatest ever strikers.

Karim Benzema a Balon d'Or contender following Real Madrid's win over PSG?

Benzema blew PSG away with his second-half performance

Karim Benzema led by example on a night that Real Madrid fans will remember for quite some time. His three fabulous goals were well taken, and he took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Robert Lewandowski had fans touting him as this year's Balon d'Or winner with an impressive hat-trick of his own against Austrian outfit RB Salzburg on Tuesday night .

However, Benzema would have something to say about that. The striker blew Mauricio Pochettino's side away and has surely staked his claim for the Balon d'Or 2022 award.

The former Lyon striker has scored 30 goals in 33 appearances this season and has also contributing 12 assists. His hat-trick on Wednesday night now means he sits on eight goals in seven Champions League appearances this term. Benzema sits third in the scoring charts, four behind first-placed Lewandowski.

The Frenchman's leadership was also hugely influential during the tense affair, with Benzema often seen rounding up his Real Madrid troops.

All eyes were on Mbappe prior to the game and his first-half effort looked like it was going to be the 23-year-old's night. Benzema wasn't having it any of it, though, as the 34-year old Real Madrid striker stole the limelight off his younger compatriot.

