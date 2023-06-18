"One of the greatest moments in Internet history", "Bigger moment than City's treble" - Fans react as IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed has finally met his hero Cristiano Ronaldo, and fans claim it has trumped Manchester City's treble triumph.

Speed has spent the past year and a half on a mission to meet his footballing idol, Ronaldo. He tried to do so when the Portuguese legend was at Manchester United. Last November, he visited Craven Cottage to watch the iconic forward in action against Fulham. However, the 38-year-old wasn't part of the squad.

The American YouTuber then traveled to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but again failed to meet the Portugal captain. However, he took another chance at doing so when Cristiano Ronaldo was in action against Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday (June 17).

The 18-year-old was finally granted his wish after watching Ronaldo's Selecao das Quinas beat Bosnia 3-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifier at the Estadio da Luz. He waited with eagerness at the stadium's car park. Lo and behold, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner pulled up in the backseat of a car and spotted the YouTuber.

Cristiano Ronaldo got out of the car, and Speed dropped to the floor in disbelief. A viral video shows the American saying:

"Omg Ronaldo!"

He then grabs a photo opportunity with the Al Nassr forward telling him he loves him and that he's a big fan. They then produce Ronaldo's trademark Siuuu celebration or Suiii as the YouTuber dubs it.

It ends a hilarious long-running saga involving the social media superstar and one of the game's greatest-ever players. He also met the Portuguese legend's sister during the match and showed humility when doing so.

Fans are delighted that the YouTuber has finally met Ronaldo, with one Manchester United supporter tweeting:

"Speed meeting Ronaldo is a bigger moment than City’s Treble in my book."

Another fan branded it:

"One of the greatest moments in Internet history. We love to see it."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Speed finally meeting Ronaldo:

Trey @UTDTrey Speed meeting Ronaldo is a bigger moment than City’s Treble in my book Speed meeting Ronaldo is a bigger moment than City’s Treble in my book

Kevi 🍀 @KeviSkillz @ishowspeedsui One of the greatest moments in Internet history. We love to see it. @ishowspeedsui One of the greatest moments in Internet history. We love to see it.

Speed recreated Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siuu celebration last year

The YouTuber (not in pic) did his best to impersonate his idol.

Speed was handed the opportunity to try and replicate his hero Cristiano Ronaldo during a charity match last year. The teenage internet sensation took part in the Sidemen charity match which features several fellow YouTubers such as KSI and MrBeast.

The American thought he had scored a memorable goal in the second half and he wheeled away with delight at Charlton Athletic's Valley. He recreated Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration.

However, referee Mark Clattenberg ruled him offside much to his frustrations. He marched over to the famous English official and gave him a telling-off before slapping him on the backside.

He may get another chance to try and score a legitimate goal and produce the celebration again. He is set to feature in the same charity match again on September 9, this time at West Ham United's London Stadium.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes