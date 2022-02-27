“One of the greats” - Jerome Rothen urges PSG to sign Manchester United superstar this summer 

RMC Sport pundit Jerome Rothen feels Paul Pogba should swap Manchester United for PSG this summer. The Frenchman has only four months left on his contract with the Red Devils. With extension talks currently at an impasse, he's likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Rumours have been swirling about the midfielder's possible destination, with PSG reported to be wanting to bring Pogba back to France.

Rothen, who plied his trade at the Parc des Princes for six years, feels things aren't going well for the player in Manchester. So the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner stands a better chance of succeeding at PSG. Rothen said in this regard:

“Paul Pogba is a player who needs affection. Arriving in Manchester, in a club under reconstruction where nothing is going well, he cannot find his place. The fact that he comes to Paris, in a team that really wants him can make a difference."

Pogba's season has been riddled with injuries. Howeer, whenever he's on the field, the Frenchman has mostly impressed, scoring twice in his last five league games since returning from a lengthy layoff.

Nevertheless, Rothen added that PSG would be a much better side with a star like Pogba in the squad, saying:

“For me, when he is at 100%, Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the world. Players like Paul Pogba, PSG, did not have any in midfield. He is one of the greats, and PSG will be much stronger with him.”

Last week, another former PSG player, Nicolas Anelka, also claimed that Pogba is open to the idea of returning to France and playing for the capital side.

PSG are looking for midfield reinforcements, particularly players who can play alongside Marco Verratti. The Italian is arguably the only player in that position who has consistently delivered this season for the club.

Pogba's Manchester United days look numbered

Since his sensational return to Manchester United in 2016, Pogba has endured a tumultuous stint, with exit rumours never too far away.

Injuries have also disrupted his time on the pitch, and following another lengthy spell on the sidelines, United may want to extend his stay. With the 28-year-old still not putting pen to paper, the Parisians feel confident of their chances of landing the Manchester United star for free this summer.

