"One hell of a footballer" - Gary Lineker wowed by 'sensational' Arsenal superstar's performance against Manchester United

Former English footballer Gary Lineker has hailed Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka following his sublime performance against Manchester United at the Emirates.

The 21-year-old was on the scoresheet as his team secured all three points against a relatively impressive Manchester United side.

The league toppers came from behind to win by a scoreline of 3-2, in an evenly contested encounter. However, Mikel Arteta's team once again showed why they are the favorites for this season's Premier League title.

A brace from striker Edward Nketiah and a sublime long-range strike from Bukayo Saka ensured that the north London side got their pound of revenge against United.

Recall that the Red Devils won the reverse fixture against Arsenal by a 3-1 scoreline in September last year at Old Trafford.

Reacting to the Gunners' victory at the Emirates today (January 22), the former Tottenham player described the Arsenal winger as "one hell of a footballer."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Said it many times and it’s blindingly obvious, but @BukayoSaka87 is one hell of a footballer. Said it many times and it’s blindingly obvious, but @BukayoSaka87 is one hell of a footballer.

The England international has been in sublime form this season and has once again proved his worth against Manchester United. Saka created the most chances in the game (four), drew the most fouls (four), registered five shots and five crosses, and scored a lovely goal.

Saka's 53rd minute strike took his overall goal tally for the 2022-23 Premier League campaign to seven goals while also registering seven assists.

Squawka @Squawka Bukayo Saka is the youngest Arsenal player in the competition’s history to score in three consecutive Premier League games against Man Utd.



Lil Chilli on fire. 🌶 Bukayo Saka is the youngest Arsenal player in the competition’s history to score in three consecutive Premier League games against Man Utd.Lil Chilli on fire. 🌶 https://t.co/9ITABJJr7Q

He also became the youngest Arsenal player to score three consecutive goals against Manchester United in the league, joining the likes of Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry.

Arsenal interested in signing Chelsea target Declan Rice

The Gunners could rival their London rivals in the signing of one of their long-standing transfer targets in Declan Rice.

The West Ham United captain has been the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea in the recent transfer window, however the Blues haven't made any serious attempts.

Rice was at Cobham (Chelsea Training Ground) during his youth career before being released by the Blues in 2014. He has since gone on to become a proven midfielder in the Premier League and has attracted interest from top teams.

The latest is now being Arsenal, who themselves are also in need of midfield reinforcements and have identified the West Ham United captain. Reports, as seen in the Guardian, show that the English international now favors a move to the Emirates rather than his boyhood club Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's team are currently on course to win what will be a historic Premier League title going by their ongoing form in the current league campaign.

The Gunners' form this season could be appealing enough to persuade Rice to make a sensational transfer move from West Ham United to the Emirates.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : Is Bukayo Saka the best winger in the Premier League this season? Yes No 0 votes