"One historic step, both for Inter Miami and the MLS" - Lionel Messi reacts as Herons secure Club World Cup Round of 16 qualification

Lionel Messi reckons it's a 'historic' step for the MLS and Inter Miami after the Herons qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup knockouts following a rousing 2-2 draw with Palmeiras on Monday (June 23).

Javier Mascherano's side looked good to take all three points and win the group, taking the lead through Tadeo Allende (16') before Luis Suarez rolled back the years with a strike reminiscent of his prime, midway through the second half.

However, the Brasileiro Serie A side hit back through Paulinho (80') and Mauricio (87') and force a share of the spoils. The draw meant Palmeiras won the group on goal difference ahead of the Herons, with both sides finishing with five points apiece.

Trending

Reflecting on the result, Messi acknowledged on Instagram that the game was there to be won, but he's proud of the result as the MLS side booked their berth in the knockouts.

"Although we could have won yesterday, the truth is that we secured a place in the round of 16, which means a lot to us as a club. Another historic step, both for @intermiamicf and the @mls," Messi wrote on Instagram (as translated from Spanish).

While Messi didn't score against Palmeiras, he did in the preceding 2-1 win for FC Porto. After the Primeira Liga side had taken the lead inside eight minutes, the Herons equalised through Telascao Segovia two minutes into the second period before Messi bagged a 54th-minute winner.

The Herons now take on reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, Messi's former club, on Sunday (June 29) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami's next opponents, PSG?

Former PSG attacker Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi arrived at his current club, Inter Miami, in the summer of 2023 after a two-season stint with PSG. Although he won successive Ligue 1 titles, a UEFA Champions League honour with the Parisians eluded him.

Following 17 seasons at Barcelona, the 38-year-old registered more modest numbers at the Parc des Princes, going by his staggering standards, bagging 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions.

For Inter Miami, La Pulga has been more productive, though, netting 50 times and assisting on 24 occasions. That includes 16 strikes and six assists in 23 outings across competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More