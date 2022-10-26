"One for the history books," "Offers absolutely nothing" - Manchester City superstar gets savaged on Twitter for what he did in 0-0 Borussia Dortmund draw 

Football fans online ridiculed Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez after he missed a penalty against Borussia Dortmund in a UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday. The missed penalty denied City a win in Germany as the game ended 0-0.

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund played an evenly contested game at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night. Pep Guardiola's side, however, received a penalty in the second half after Dortmund midfielder Emre Can fouled Mahrez in the box.

The Algerian international, however, had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who made an excellent save to his right. The save meant that the score remained goalless with the game eventually ending in a draw.

Football fans on Twitter ripped into Mahrez's poor penalty record for Manchester City. Some fans had enough of him missing crucial spot kicks while others believe that he will never take another penalty for Guardiola's side.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

TS🍇(Munch) @TrujistaSancho Nah this Mahrez theory might be true…no way he misses that if it’s 3-0 Nah this Mahrez theory might be true…no way he misses that if it’s 3-0

Sean @SeanDOlfc Mahrez is ready for Marseille Mahrez is ready for Marseille

Sean @SeanDOlfc Nah this Mahrez performance is one for the history books Nah this Mahrez performance is one for the history books

Jordan Elgott @JElgott Getting bored of slating Mahrez and he’s not even been particularly bad but my god he offers absolutely nothing Getting bored of slating Mahrez and he’s not even been particularly bad but my god he offers absolutely nothing

Essel ✌️ @thatEsselguy Mahrez missed penalty against Copenhagen and today too, he thinks he’s doing me Mahrez missed penalty against Copenhagen and today too, he thinks he’s doing me

It is worth mentioning that this was Mahrez's second penalty miss in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Algerian star also missed a penalty during City's game against FC Copenhagen earlier this month. The match ended 0-0 on that occasion as well.

Mahrez also missed a couple of important penalties for the Cityzens in Premier League in the past. Last season, the former Leicester City winger missed a penalty against West Ham United in the 86th minute when the score was 2-2. Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski saved his penalty on that occasion.

Most notably, Mahrez missed a penalty at Anfield against Liverpool during the 2018-19 season. The game ended 0-0 on that occasion and could have been a crucial factor in the title race between the Reds and Manchester City. His side eventually went on to win the title by a single point that season.

Manchester City qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League

Following their 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City have booked their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. They qualify as group winners and will therefore be a seeded team in the draw for the Round of 16.

City still have a Champions League game to play in the group stage. They will take on La Liga outfit Sevilla at the Etihad Stadium on November 2.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



They qualify for the round of 16 as winners of Group G



#UCL Job done for Man CityThey qualify for the round of 16 as winners of Group G Job done for Man City ✅They qualify for the round of 16 as winners of Group G ✨#UCL https://t.co/D9Io6vG5X1

The Premier League champions will return to league action at the weekend with an away game against Mahrez's former side Leicester City on Saturday (29 October).

