“One hundred per cent” - England star makes confident claim about winning 2025 Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane has claimed that he could win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Bayern Munich star believes that moving to Bayern Munich has given him a better chance than when he did at Tottenham.

Speaking to the media ahead of England's game against Albania, Kane claimed that he was confident about challenging for the Ballon d'Or this year. He claimed that there was a good chance of him winning it as he could win his first major silverware in his career with Bayern this season. He said via The Sun:

“One hundred per cent. I felt that last season as well, I scored over 40 goals but I was never going to win the Ballon d’Or because we didn’t win the team trophies. I finished tenth in the Ballon d’Or while at Spurs and that was as high as I could have finished.”

Harry Kane is on course to win the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich this season. The German giants are six points clear of Bayer Leverkusen, who went unbeaten last season, with 8 matches to go in the season.

Harry Kane compares himself to former Ballon d'Or winners

Harry Kane has claimed that he feels disrespected despite having good numbers every season. He compared himself to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and stated that his goals are often 'expected' and not 'appreciated' by the fans.

He said via The Sun:

“It’s like when Ronaldo and Messi were throwing these crazy numbers out there. The next season, they’d score 40 goals instead of 50 and it was like they were having a bad season. People take it for granted and maybe it’s a little bit for me with England as well. I’ve scored 69 goals and when you score against Albania or Latvia, people just expect it, so it’s not spoken about so much. If I was 25 now and doing what I’m doing, the excitement around me would be a bit different. Again, that’s part of where we are with football and I’ve seen it with some other players as they get into their 30s. Maybe people just get a little bit bored of what you do but I’m certainly not bored. I’m excited for the games ahead.”

Harry Kane is not the front-runner for the Ballon d'Or this season despite scoring 21 times in the league and 10 more times in the UEFA Champions League for Bayern Munich. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Barcelona's Raphinha are the current favorites for the France Football award.

