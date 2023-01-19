"One of a kind" "It's not natural” - When Zlatan Ibrahimovic emphatically settled GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

In a 2016 interview, legendary goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Argentine was in his own league.

With a staggering 12 Ballons d’Or between them, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the two most accomplished players in football history, at least in terms of individual accolades. The Portuguese has won it all in club football, including five Champions League trophies. The Argentinian has thus far won four Champions League trophies but has the elusive FIFA World Cup in his bag.

Picking a clear winner between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been impossible, but journalists have been relentless in their pursuit.

Aguero - 10

Lewandowski - 16

Suarez - 21

Ronaldo - 28

Messi - 42



Ibrahimovic, one of the most colorful personalities in football, was asked to give his two cents on the Messi-Ronaldo debate. Without hesitation, he picked his former Barcelona teammate Messi, claiming that he was a unique specimen in football.

“I think Messi is one of a kind. What he’s doing, I don’t know if we will see another player do the things that he does,” the Swede superstar said in 2016 (via GiveMeSport). “It is different [with Ronaldo] because he is the result of hard training. It is not natural.”

Christophe Galtier insists Lionel Messi’s PSG will not treat clash with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Star XI as a training match

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to add a new, albeit friendly, chapter to their rivalry when PSG take on Riyadh All-Star XI in Saudi Arabia on 19 January. The Portugal superstar is expected to captain Riyadh All-Star XI, which will feature players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and rivals Al Hilal.

PSG Riyadh All-Star XI

01/19/2023

Enjoy it LIVE for FRE on beIN SPORTS Xtra starting at 11:30 a.m. ET



Speaking to the press on Wednesday (18 January), Galtier declared that the Riyadh Seasons Cup at the King Fahd International Stadium will not be devoid of action.

“It may not look like a friendly match, it won't be a training match. There are so many personalities and competitors on the pitch that we will have a good level match,” Galtier said (via RMC Sport). “It's a confrontation. We're not in a charity game.”

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January in an eye-popping $200 million/year deal. His contract with the club runs until June 2025.

