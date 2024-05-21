"One of a kind", "Never change" - Fans react as Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos' 'savage' social media activity comes to light

Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos has called time on his career and his witty social media humor will be a miss with fans. The German midfielder has spent several years trolling his teammates online.

Kroos, 34, will go down as a Los Blancos legend having lit up the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in July 2014. He's a five-time UEFA Champions League winner and four-time La Liga champion.

The 108-cap Germany international's humorous side will also be missed in the Real Madrid locker room. He's been a menace over the years, poking fun at teammates such as Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba.

Kroos once responded to a picture uploaded by Vazquez of himself and his son reading. He hilariously suggested his Spanish teammate was the one learning and a Real Madrid fan account Madrid Xtra couldn't help but laugh:

"Toni Kroos is one of a kind."

Kroos also prodded fun at Alaba's fashion sense in a hysterical exchange. He sarcastically asked the Austrian left-back for his grandfather's slippers back.

Kroos has also joked with fans including those of rival teams. One fan once claimed the 2014 FIFA World Cup was overrated to which he responded:

"Yes but don't tell anybody."

The aforementioned fan page reacted in tears of laughter:

"Never change (Toni Kroos)."

Kroos jokingly responded to Jude Bellingham's Instagram post of the Englishman and Eder Militao celebrating a Madrid win by suggesting they were off to model:

"Paris fashion next week!"

One fan dubbed Kroos:

"Savage king."

Another fan joked that Vazquez cried:

"Lucas broke out in tears today."

Luka Modric pays tribute to Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos

Luka Modric (right) carved out a monstrous midfield partnership with Toni Kroos.

Toni Kroos has spent his entire Real Madrid career alongside Luka Modric having arrived at the Bernabeu two years after the Croat. The pair forged one of Los Blancos' most iconic midfield trios alongside Casemiro.

Modric, 38, sent a heartfelt goodbye to Kroos with a lengthy post on Instagram account. He admitted he was sad and that a 'historic footballer is leaving'. He dubbed his longtime teammate a unique and special footballer.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner vowed for Madrid to go for their 15th European title. They face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1 at Wembley which could be the perfect send-off for Kroos:

"Unforgettable European nights, titles, the magic of the Bernabéu....we will never forget this golden time in the club of our lives. You achieved everything but we still have one left, let’s go for the 15th. I’ll miss you my friend."

There had been speculation over Modric's future alongside Kroos' as both of their contracts expire this summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is set to sign a one-year extension.