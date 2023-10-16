"One last dance in Europe", "Messi fans crying" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo brace helps Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fans anticipate a 'last dance' in Europe from Cristiano Ronaldo following his brace in Portugal's 5-0 victory at Bosnia and Herzegovina in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday (October 16).

Despite having already qualified for the Germany finals next year, Roberto Martinez fielded a strong XI, with captain Ronaldo starting up front with Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.

The decision paid immediate dividends, as the Selecao opened the scoring through Ronaldo from the spot inside five minutes. It was the 38-year-old's 1,100th goal contribution for club and country.

Ronaldo was it again, doubling the visitors' lead 15 minutes later. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix also joined the party as Portugal led 5-0 at the break at Bilino Polje the Zenica.

There were no more goals in the second half as Martinez's side laid down their title credentials. Fans reckon Ronaldo is looking to win another European Championship at the fag end of his illustrious career.

One fan tweeted:

"Ronaldo needs one last dance in Europe lowkey"

Another took a dig at Lionel Messi's fans, chiming:

"Take away all the penalty goals, and Ronaldo still has more goals than messi lmao. Seeing Messi fans crying is so satisfying."

With their eighth win in as many Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal have emerged as one of the top contenders to go all the way in Germany next year.

Meanwhile, with his brace in Zenica, Ronaldo overtook Erling Haaland (39) as the most prolific goalscorer for club and country in 2023. Nine of his goals have come for Portugal and 31 for his current club side Al-Nassr.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The 38-year-old has scored nine times in seven games to power the 2016 champions to the Germany finals next year.

Ronaldo opened with braces in the 4-0 home win over Liechtenstein and the 5-0 win at Luxembourg before drawing a blank in the 3-0 home win over Bosnia and Herzogovina.

The Al-Nassr forward, though, returned to scoring ways in his next outing, marking a record 200th international game with the winner in the 1-0 win at Iceland. The 38-year-old didn't score in the 1-0 win at Slovakia, where a yellow card ruled him out of the 9-0 home win over Luxembourg.

Cristiano Ronaldo then bagged a brace in the 3-2 home win over Slovakia, which confirmed Portugal's place at the Euro finals next year. He also produced another brace on Monday in the 5-0 win at Bosnia and Herzegovina.