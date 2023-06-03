“One last time”, “Sad it didn’t work out” – Fans turn emotional as Lionel Messi starts in final game for PSG

PSG star Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for the club as he's included in their lineup for tonight's (June 3) game and it got fans emotional.

The Argentine is set to depart the Parc des Princes this summer after two seasons with the Ligue 1 champions. His contract is up this month and will be available in the transfer market as a free agent.

Messi joined the Parisians in 2021 after his shock departure from Barcelona and has witnessed a turbulent spell in Paris since then. His first season was disappointing as the forward struggled to adapt to new surroundings, while also succumbing to injuries.

This season, Messi has been able to conjure his best form but couldn't help the side from going out in the round of 16 of the Champions League once again.

However, the real deal-breaker for both parties must have been his unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia in April. Just hours after their 3-1 home loss to Lorient, Messi jetted off to the Middle East with his family despite never getting the club's approval.

PSG subsequently took disciplinary action against the star and suspended him for two weeks. Shortly after, it was revealed that Messi won't be extending his contract with the club, thus paving his exit.

Tonight, ahead of their final league match of the season, PSG officially bid their departing forward farewell by putting out a tweet in his tribute, thanking him for his contributions. PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi also wished Messi the best for his future.

The 35-year-old is now set to make his final start for the club, having been named in the XI to face Clermont Foot by manager Christopher Galtier. Fans reacted emotionally on Twitter saying that it's "said it didn't work out" while another fan took delight in watching him play for the club "one last time."

Lionel Messi boasts great stats for PSG but couldn't help them in the Champions League

For all his struggles in the first year, Lionel Messi recaptured his mojo this season and even forged a devastating attacking partnership with Kylian Mbappe.

Overall, he's made 74 appearances and scored 32 goals while making another 35 assists. The Argentine won three trophies too, including a Ligue 1 title in both of his seasons for the club.

However, Messi was unable to help PSG win their first Champions League title, with the club going out in the round of 16 of the competition in both years with him in the side. He also failed to score a single goal in any of their four knockout games.

It's a project that couldn't quite achieve its target.

