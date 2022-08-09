"One to look out for" - Journalist says Arsenal have made enquiries to sign 22-year-old Portuguese attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is a player of interest to Premier League giants Arsenal, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Arsenal have made five major additions to their squad during the ongoing summer transfer window. They have roped in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for a sum of over £115 million.

The Gunners reaped the rewards for their transfer business as summer signings Jesus and Zinchenko helped them to a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener. They are now keen to strengthen their squad further before the window slams shut. Manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday (August 5):

"We are going to try and bring in more players. There are a few things that we have tried but for now it’s time to work with the players we have."

Arsenal are said to have identified attack as an area that needs to be strengthened this summer. They missed out on signing Raphinha earlier, but are determined to bring in a winger soon.

The north London giants have been heavily linked with a move for PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo this summer. Wolves attacker Neto is another 'one to look out for', according to Jones.

The journalist has revealed that Arsenal have identified Neto as a potential recruit should they decide to shop in the Premier League. He also disclosed that they have lodged enquiries for the 22-year-old. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"If they decide to stay in the Premier League, I think Pedro Neto could be one to look out for. There have been some enquiries made along that path and I think that’s one that might get talked about a little bit more in the next week or so.”

How has Arsenal target Neto fared for Wolves?

Neto joined Wolves from Serie A club Lazio for over £16 million in the summer of 2019. He has since established himself as a key player for the Wanderers, making 93 appearances across all competitions.

The Portugal international found the back of the net 11 times and provided 12 assists for his teammates in those matches. His performances for the club saw him earn a new long-term contract in March.

Neto is thus currently contracted to Bruno Lage's side until the end of the 2026-27 season. It now remains to be seen if Arsenal can convince Wolves to sell the winger this summer.

