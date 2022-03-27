“One of my main sources of support” – Thiago Silva opens up on relationship with Chelsea star linked with exit

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has heaped praise on Blues team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta's leadership skills. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Azpilicueta joined the Premier League club from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille for around £8 million in 2012. Over the last ten years, the defender has played over 450 games for the team, while winning every major trophy available to him.

Despite being 32 years old, Azpilicueta continues to be an important player for Chelsea. However, there are serious doubts about his future at Stamford Bridge as he enters the final few months of his contract with the club.

As the right-back remains linked with a move away from Chelsea, Silva has now lifted the lid on his relationship with him. The Brazilian revealed that Azpilicueta provided him with support when he arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2020.

Silva went on to insist that the 32-year-old defender deserves all the success in his career. The centre-back also hailed Azpilicueta's fitness level. He told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo [via The Metro]:

"Cesar Azpilicueta, since I arrived, was one of my main sources of support. There are players who have what it takes to be captain and he is one of them. He is a player who seeks union, who tries to help others. He is a spectacular footballer and a super-professional who, with certainty, deserves to be where is. Azpilicueta has beastly conditions."

Azpilicueta has made 35 appearances across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side this season. He has scored two goals and provided three assists in the process.

Cesar Azpilicueta could swap Chelsea for Barcelona

Cesar Azpilicueta has his contract with the Blues expiring at the end of the season. There have been suggestions that he will put an end to his 10-year association with them to return to Spain in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side were hopeful of convincing Azpilicueta to stay in London beyond the summer. However, recent issues at the club involving owner Roman Abramovich have forced them to put negotiations on hold.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are keen to snap Azpilicueta up on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Xavi's side have also been credited with an interest in the defender's team-mate Andreas Christensen.

Like Azpilicueta, Christensen also has just around three more months remaining on his deal with the Blues. The Chelsea duo could thus be on their way to Barcelona in the summer.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer