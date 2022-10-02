"One man down before kickoff", "Advantage United" - Manchester City fans blast Pep Guardiola for 'overthinking' and starting 'foul merchant' against Manchester United

Manchester City have ripped into Pep Guardiola for starting Jack Grealish in the Cityzens' crunch Premier League match against Manchester United today (October 2).

Manchester City and Manchester United return to action following the international break today. The two sides are set to lock horns with each other at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

The Red Devils go into the match high on confidence, having won each of their last four league games. They currently sit sixth in the table with 12 points and will be keen to break into the top four today.

Guardiola's side, on the other hand, are yet to taste defeat in the league this season. They currently sit second in the table with 17 points, having won five and drawn two of their seven matches so far.

The Cityzens will be determined to keep their unbeaten record intact when they face Manchester United today. With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Guardiola has named his starting XI for the match.

Rodri is one notable absentee for Manchester City as he is forced to sit out due to an injury. Meanwhile, Cityzens fans have been left infuriated by the Spanish tactician's decision to include Grealish in the lineup.

Grealish scored in the team's 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break. However, supporters believe Riyad Mahrez or Julian Alvarez should have started ahead of the Englishman today.

A section of fans have even taken to Twitter to express their frustration with Guardiola's team selection.

Manchester City @ManCity Your City line-up for the derby!



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis



_hao_ @Haoboi3 @ManCity @HaysWorldwide Grealish over alvarez , diaz over ake... I hope pep is okay @ManCity @HaysWorldwide Grealish over alvarez , diaz over ake... I hope pep is okay

. @Ngugitweets They hay started Jack grealish. They are already one man down before kickoff They hay started Jack grealish. They are already one man down before kickoff

One disappointed fan wrote:

"Each time I see Grealish start an EPL match my heart sinks. I think he'll do better as a substitute. Playing Foden on the left and Mahrez/Alvarez on the right will be perfect for the attack."

S.O @theofficial_so @ManCity



I think he'll do better as a substitiute.



Playing Foden on the left and Mahrez/Alvarez on the right will be perfect for the attack. @HaysWorldwide Each time I see Grealish start an EPL match my heart sinks.I think he'll do better as a substitiute.Playing Foden on the left and Mahrez/Alvarez on the right will be perfect for the attack. @ManCity @HaysWorldwide Each time I see Grealish start an EPL match my heart sinks. I think he'll do better as a substitiute. Playing Foden on the left and Mahrez/Alvarez on the right will be perfect for the attack.

ZIC🇳🇬🥤 @Culernary Grealish starts

Advantage United. Grealish startsAdvantage United.

🌕 @justarinze_ Leroy Sane to Jack Grealish is the biggest downgrade I’ve seen in a while Leroy Sane to Jack Grealish is the biggest downgrade I’ve seen in a while

Another supporter accused Guardiola of 'overthinking'. He wrote:

"Big game Pep.. Overthinking. There's no way Grealish can start over Alverez."

Yung MBAKU @YungVerbal @brotherlexis Big game Pep.. Overthinking. There's no way Grealish can start over Alverez @brotherlexis Big game Pep.. Overthinking. There's no way Grealish can start over Alverez

GeekLord @RuksyLaser As this point, it is apparent Grealish has Pep’s nudes. #ManchesterDerby As this point, it is apparent Grealish has Pep’s nudes. #ManchesterDerby

Manchester City boss Guardiola makes another bold decision for Manchester United clash

Two of Manchester City's best defenders, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, are starting on the bench today. Guardiola has notably gone for Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake as his centre-back pairing against Manchester United.

Laporte has only just returned from injury, but Dias is a notable absentee from the lineup. The Portuguese has started in all but one of Manchester City's 10 matches across all competitions this term.

Ake, on the other hand, will be making his first Premier League start since September 13 today. Akanji has only made three appearances for the side since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

