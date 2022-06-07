"One more!" - Neymar aims another sly dig at Argentina after Brazil's 1-0 win against Japan 

Neymar and Brazil wrapped up their international break with a 1-0 win against Japan. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star used the win to take a dig at Argentina and their finalissima win celebrations again, as per TyC Sports.

Brazil were awarded a symbolic trophy after securing a win in their two friendly games against South Korea and Japan.

Neymar, Richarlison, and Raphina could be seen with the trophy on Neymar's Instagram story, with a caption that roughly translates to - "One more, I'm not interested."

Neymar wrote on Instagram:

"Mais um...Quero nem Saber."

While the caption does not mean anything in itself, it is related to Argentina's distasteful celebrations after winning the finalissima against Italy. La Albiceleste recorded an easy 3-0 win over the Euro 2020 champions.

A video was circulating on social media depicting the team's locker room celebrations, in which the players were heard singing a song dedicated to neighbors Brazil, reminding them of their Copa America final defeat.

As per ESPN, the song went something like this:

"Brasilero, what happened? [Argentina captain Lionel] Messi went to Rio [de Janeiro] and got the Copa [America]."

The PSG star had reacted to a fan post that shared details of how Messi & Co. celebrated and mocked them, asking whether they had won the World Cup.

Neymar's Brazil and arch-rivals Argentina are strong candidates for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry that is apparent on and off the pitch. The two sides met in the 2021 Copa America final last year, in which a Messi-led side dethroned Brazil as champions at the Maracana.

Players from the two teams often take to social media to mock each other's teams. It should be recalled that when Argentina were eliminated from the Olympics last year, Douglas Costa posted a story on Instagram.

A group of players from Brazil, namely Costa, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, and Reinier were seen waving goodbye, with the caption that read:

"Bye little brothers" (as per RT).

The Copa America 2021 winners have extended their undefeated run across all competitions to 33 games as they flexed their muscles against Italy and Estonia, recording 3-0 and 5-0 wins.

Lionel Messi scored all five goals in the game against Estonia on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brazil are undefeated across all competitions since their loss to La Albiceleste in the Copa America last year and look to be in good touch at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how the two sides fare at the World Cup finals later this year.

