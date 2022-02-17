"One who is above all others" - Bixente Lizarazu believes Kylian Mbappe signing for Real Madrid would be a 'serious management error' for PSG

Former Bayern Munich defender Bixente Lizarazu feels PSG could be committing a serious error by letting Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid.

The French starlet is touted to join the Spanish giants in the summer once his contract with the Parisians expires.

There have been reports of the side looking to negotiate a short-term extension but nothing has transpired so far.

With just over four months left on his current deal, the 23-year-old looks set to leave the Parc des Princes.

He will reportedly make a decision after their Champions League tie with Real Madrid out of respect for his current side.

iMadridista @iMadridistacom #rmalive 🎙️ Bixente Lizarazu “Real Madrid signing Mbappe would be a serious management error by PSG” @marca 🎙️ Bixente Lizarazu “Real Madrid signing Mbappe would be a serious management error by PSG” @marca #rmalive https://t.co/tGE4gr0Vjh

Ironically, Mbappe was on target against Madrid on Tuesday in the first-leg, scoring in the 94th minute to hand PSG a smash-and-grab victory.

They will now take a 1-0 advantage into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9, following which the talismanic forward could announce his next move.

However, Lizarazu feels PSG will be at a loss if they let him go.

In an interview with France Info, he said:

“If he goes to Real Madrid it will be a serious management error for PSG for not having been able to convince him...to lose a player of this profile, of this talent, with his youth, would be a very serious mistake.

“He is a professional, he will give everything for his team. He is an exceptional player, galactic, capable of changing the course of a match on his own. He is the star of PSG this year.

“There is no debate, he is the absolute star, the one who is above all others.”

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 for a staggering €180 million transfer from AS Monaco on an initial loan deal.

He's been worth every penny so far, scoring 154 goals and making 77 assists from 203 appearances and lifting 10 titles, including three in Ligue 1.

PSG ace destined for Real Madrid?

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid for quite some time now and even though he maintains that his future hasn't been decided yet, a move to the Spanish capital is becoming increasingly likely.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"I can confirm that my future has not yet been decided - and this game with Real Madrid will not change anything", he added. Kylian Mbappé: "People talk about me and my future, it's normal - but as a player for Paris Saint-Germain I will give everything I have"."I can confirm that my future has not yet been decided - and this game with Real Madrid will not change anything", he added. Kylian Mbappé: "People talk about me and my future, it's normal - but as a player for Paris Saint-Germain I will give everything I have". 🇫🇷 #PSG "I can confirm that my future has not yet been decided - and this game with Real Madrid will not change anything", he added. https://t.co/1vRkrDLaQ7

The 23-year-old gave a glimpse of what he would bring to the side with a phenomenal individual goal on Tuesday.

PSG are still looking to persuade the player to stay put beyond this season but it seems like a fading hope now with the player doing nothing to hide his desire to join the Spanish giants.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava