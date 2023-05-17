“One of the most overrated players” – Fans slam Real Madrid star for being ‘rubbish’ in 4-0 defeat to Man City

Real Madrid were blown away by Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17). Fans on Twitter launched scathing attacks on central defender Eder Militao for his performance in the 4-0 loss.

City won, thanks to a brace from Bernardo Silva, an own goal from Militao and a strike from Julian Alvarez. They won the tie 5-1 on aggregate, a remarkable feat against the reigning champions - who have won the competition a record 14 times.

Militao was lambasted by fans for his display. While he couldn't have done much about the own goal, the Brazilian was not very convincing throughout the game. He made no interception and completed only one tackle. He also lost possession 11 times and also completed three fouls.

Moreover, Militao failed to help his team play out from the back in a first half where Pep Guardiola's side suffocated Los Blancos. He often played aimless long balls that barely reached their target.

Overall, it was a poor display from the player on a night when the entire team was shambolic. City, meanwhile, set up a final date with Inter Milan in Istanbul as they hunt for their first UEFA Champions League title.

Meanwhile, defending champions Real Madrid are out of the competition, and Militao bore the brunt of the wrath from fans. One tweeted:

"Eder Militao. One of the most overrated players of recent times."

Another chimed in:

"Rubbish Militao."

Given Antonio Rudiger was rock-solid in the first leg, Carlo Ancelotti's decision to leave out the German was a surprising one. Militao's poor display only raised questions about the Italian manager's choice.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the UEFA Champions League second leg semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad:

Manchester City vs Real Madrid SF Second Leg: How it played out

Manchester City outplayed Real Madrid in the first 45 minutes. Following sustained pressure from the hosts, Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a left footed stunner. He doubled the lead 14 minutes later with a header.

The second half was a much more to-and-fro affair at the start as Real Madrid started to get hold of proceedings. However, they were unable to find the back of the net.

Manchester CIty, instead, scored two more, once through Eder Militao's own goal. Julian Alvarez then scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute on a remarkable night for the Premier League side. Guardiola's men remain in contention for a European treble.

