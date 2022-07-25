"One of the players monitored" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United's interest in signing 'really talented' attacker 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United's interest in Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko, 19, is the latest talented young striker to emerge from Salzburg and it appears United are interested in signing him.

Romano has tweeted with regard to the club's interest in Sesko, saying:

"Manchester United are well informed on Salzburg talent Benjamin Šeško. He’s one of the players monitored, considered ‘really talented’ - but it’s not imminent or advanced deal as of now."

Alongside the Red Devils, Newcastle United are also reportedly keeping tabs on the Slovenian striker.

The Red Bull Salzburg youngster has made 38 appearances for the Austrian side, scoring 12 goals and contributing eight assists.

He fits the profile of the striker that Erik ten Hag enjoys success with.

Sesko's 6ft 4in frame holds comparisons to that of former Ajax striker Sebastian Haller. The Ivory Coast international flourished with 34 goals in 42 appearances under Ten Hag last season.

The Red Devils may be in need of a new striker as speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to grow.

As per The Times, the Portuguese forward wants out of Old Trafford and to join a side competing in and with the chance of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Sesko perhaps won't be viewed as a like-for-like replacement for Ronaldo as that is some way off.

However, the Slovenian may be one for the future under Ten Hag and could develop into a top Premier League striker.

The young, imposing forward is viewed in Salzburg as the replacement for Karim Adeyemi, who has joined Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United looking to the future

Sesko is one for the future

Manchester United's current situation is one of desperation with regard to both on-and-off the field ventures.

The Red Devils' fall from grace has been extraordinary over the years following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

They haven't won the league since then and last season was one to forget for Manchester United.

A sixth-placed finish in the league and quickly eliminated from all cup competitions, the 13-time Premier League winners hit rock bottom.

The only option is seemingly up now for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag and the Dutch tactician may be looking towards rebuilding his squad for the future.

Hence the interest in Red Bull Salzburg youngster Benjamin Sesko has come to fruition.

At 19 years of age, it's interesting that the Red Devils are showing an interest. Perhaps they feel that another Erling Haaland profile of the striker is growing in Sesko.

New Manchester City striker Haaland developed at the Red Bull Arena before becoming one of Europe's top strikers at Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils missed out on the Norwegian striker back in 2019 when he opted to join Dortmund in an £18 million deal, as per ESPN.

It appears they don't want to risk missing out on a star for the future once again with eyes now on Sesko.

