"One is when he is at PSG and the other when he comes to the national team" – Tevez claims Lionel Messi has two different personalities after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi's struggles since leaving Barcelona for PSG last summer have been quite evident, with the playmaker appearing to be a mere shadow of himself in France.

Former Argentina and Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez has claimed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner now has two personalities.

It goes without saying that Messi is far from being happy at PSG at the moment. The attacker has endured an underwhelming outing in his debut season at the Parc des Princes, which saw him fall out of favor with the Parisian faithful.

GOAL @goal A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball 😦 https://t.co/icRKSgGOwN

Carlos Tevez, who played alongside the 34-year-old in the Argentina national team, has observed that he isn't as happy as he was at Barcelona.

The former Manchester City striker also said Messi currently feels happier when he pulls up with his nation than with PSG. Speaking to Seleccion de Noticias, Tevez claimed that Messi now has two different personalities, saying:

"One is when he is at PSG and the other when he comes to the national team."

It goes without saying that Messi's debut season with PSG has produced more questions than answers so far.

The Argentine arrived at the Parc des Princes with a lot of expectations on his shoulders but it's quite unfortunate that he's failed to deliver on that promise.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Carlos Tevez when asked between Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona: "Both. They are both Argentine. At times, we fight about it more than the people from outside of the country. The argument has always been made by us. We have to enjoy it." This via ESPN. Carlos Tevez when asked between Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona: "Both. They are both Argentine. At times, we fight about it more than the people from outside of the country. The argument has always been made by us. We have to enjoy it." This via ESPN. https://t.co/RKC2LIUeaa

So far this season, Messi has recorded a paltry 11 goals and 13 assists to his name in 33 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions.

That includes six goals in 25 Ligue 1 appearances and five goals in six UEFA Champions League games.

Will Lionel Messi leave PSG and return to Barcelona this summer?

Messi is currently enjoying the brightest moments of his Argentina

There have been a lot of rumors over the last couple of weeks claiming the attacker could return to Camp Nou following his difficult debut season in Paris.

The speculation intensified after Lionel Messi's father recently admitted that he hopes his son returns to Barcelona at some point in the future.

Nevertheless, the chances of such a transfer materializing anytime soon are quite slim. Messi still has one year left on his contract and will definitely be eager to prove critics wrong.

Maybe he could go back to Camp Nou after that for one last dance.

