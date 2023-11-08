“One of the reasons why you didn't see him at the top level” - Ukraine star explains why Mykhailo Mudryk isn’t shining at Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Georgiy Sudakov has explained why Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk hasn't shone at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk, 22, arrived at the Blues in January after looking good to move to their London rivals Arsenal for large swathes. However, the Ukraine international has only shown flashes of his potential, with both his goals coming this season - in the Premier League - under Mauricio Pochettino.

Those numbers pale compared to what he registered at Shakhtar: 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 games across competitions. However, his former Shakhtar teammate Sudakov has explained that Mudryk is yet to fully get going at Stamford Bridge due to the absence of a quality playmaker. Sudakov told the Telegraph (as per Football London):

"Misha is my close friend, and we talk a lot. I already received some precious advice from him, in case I move to England. How to adapt, how it's not easy to get into the pace of the game, so, for me, it's very useful advice.

"Misha has got huge potential, and perhaps one of the reasons why you didn't see him at the top level in England yet is because, he is saying, there is not such a player like a Sudakov who constantly delivers with top passes and assists for him."

As per Football London, the Blues and the Gunners are set to tussle for Sudakov's signature in January.

"It was a strange game but a good one" - Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after Tottenham win

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has reflected on a 'crazy' London derby in the Premier League at the weekend.

Pochettino's Blues side won 4-1 at nine-man Tottenham, but the game started differently, with Dejan Kulusevski firing the hosts in front after six minutes. However, the drama started soon thereafter.

Following five disallowed goals, four goals scored by Chelsea - including a Niolas Jackson hat-trick, two Spurs dismissals and countless stoppages due to VAR review, the Blues handed Spurs their first league defeat of the season.

‘It was the weirdest game I’ve played in I think,’ said Gallagher (as per the Blues website). ‘It was the craziest game, but , in the end, I’m buzzing with the win, which was all we needed. So it was a strange game but a good one.

The Blues remain tenth in the standings after 11 games despite the win, 12 points behind holders Manchester City (27), who visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 12).