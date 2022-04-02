"One of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slams decision to play Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heavily criticized the decision to play the FA Cup semi-final between the Reds and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Due to engineering work, no trains are set to run on the West Coast Mainline on April 16, the date the two Premier League title rivals will battle for a place in this year's FA Cup final. There have been suggestions that the game could be moved to a new venue with Old Trafford and Villa Park being touted as both are stadiums that are up north.

However, the FA have resisted the scrutiny that has come their way and will still schedule the fixture at Wembley, making it difficult for both sets of fans to travel for the game.

Klopp was asked for his opinion on the matter and he did not hold back, telling reporters (via SkySports):

"It's one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard. I heard that they know it since 18 months. I'm not sure what the FA thought. No club from the north west will be part of the semi-finals? I really can't believe that things like this can happen with all the information you have out there."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager continued:

"I heard the FA - probably we'll do it as well - put on some coaches on the road, but what is it, usually four and a half hours to London? It will be then 12 probably because all the coaches are in the same direction. It makes absolutely no sense."

"I'm not sure when they had to decide when is the semi-finals. I think there would have been probably another weekend between the Champions League games. At least then all the fans could have gone to Wembley and now they can't or it's more difficult."

Klopp went on the praise the Reds' fans, stating that he believes they will make it to Wembley one way or another. He concluded:

"On the other hand, how I know our people, they will find a way. I'm just really not happy that somebody made it complicated for them. It should be easier to go and see your football team in a semi-final."

Jurgen Klopp is angry with the decision to make Liverpool and Manchester City play their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley when there are no trains running from the North West 🗣 "It's one of the most ridiculous stories I've ever heard."Jurgen Klopp is angry with the decision to make Liverpool and Manchester City play their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley when there are no trains running from the North West 🗣 "It's one of the most ridiculous stories I've ever heard." 😡Jurgen Klopp is angry with the decision to make Liverpool and Manchester City play their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley when there are no trains running from the North West https://t.co/bimKVvqVVS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is right to call out the FA

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is also dismayed by the decision

The decision to stage the game at Wembley under these circumstances is quite bizarre. Football is all about fans and with two fine alternatives in Old Trafford and Villa Park being available, it is no wonder the matter irks the Liverpool boss.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "If you cannot shout and sing, stay at home and give your ticket to somebody else!"



Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need the 'best atmosphere ever' this weekend as they play before Manchester City and could go top of the table. 🗣️ "If you cannot shout and sing, stay at home and give your ticket to somebody else!" Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need the 'best atmosphere ever' this weekend as they play before Manchester City and could go top of the table. https://t.co/ubR6CU6h2m

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also commented on the issue telling reporters (via SkySports):

"I've been thinking a bit more about the fans. In many ways, it's their day, and not being able to get down to London for different reasons - the cost of that."

