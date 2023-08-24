“One source has told" - Journalist reveals Mohamed Salah's stance as Al-Ittihad step up efforts to sign Liverpool star

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is open to listening to Al-Ittihad's offer. He added that the offer from the Saudi Arabian side could see the Egyptian earning around £350,000 per day.

Sheth stated that Salah was open to talking to Al-Ittihad. The journalist is unsure if the Liverpool star wants to leave, but a source has confirmed that talks could take place. Sheth said:

"One source has told Sky Sports News – I must stress it's one source – that Mohamed Salah would like to listen to what would be on offer from Al-Ittihad."

"I'm not saying that he would like to go, he would just like to listen to what's on offer. If we think about what would be on offer, it would multiply his wages by tenfold probably. We're talking in the region of around £350,000 a day if you believe everything you're reading."

The report comes just a few days after Al-Ittihad's vice-president Ahmad Essam Kaaki revealed that talks were taking place with the former Chelsea star. Kaaki was quoted by KingFUT as saying:

"It is true. There are negotiations between Mohamed Salah and Ittihad Jeddah."

Qatari outlet Al Kass Sports also ran a report earlier this month claiming Salah was looking to leave for Saudi Arabia this summer. They added that he was waiting for the clubs to agree on a deal before holding direct talks over personal terms.

Mohamed Salah's agent dismisses Liverpool exit talks

While multiple outlets have confirmed that Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign Mohamed Salah this summer, his agent has dismissed talks of a possible exit. He claims that the Egyptian would not have signed a new deal at Anfield if there were any plans to leave.

Salah signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool last summer after months of negotiations. His agent was quick to post an update for the fans earlier this month and said (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

"If we considered leaving Līverpool this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC."

Al-Ittihad are still confident of getting the Egyptian forward this summer. However, Liverpool have insisted that they will not entertain offers for their star player.