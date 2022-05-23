"One of the stars of the show" - Michael Owen singles out Liverpool player for praise after Reds narrowly miss out on Premier League title

Former Manchester United star Michael Owen has singled out Alisson for being 'one of the stars of the show' this season for Liverpool.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was at the top of his game throughout. He clinched the Premier League Golden Gloves for the joint-most clean sheets (20) alongside Manchester City's Ederson.

Liverpool recovered from a goal down to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1. However, with Manchester City coming back from two goals down in the last 15 minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2, the Reds fell one point short of the champions.

Alisson was also in inspired form against Wolves, and without him, their pursuit might have ended long before full-time. The 29-year-old pulled off a series of important saves as Wolves were surprisingly dangerous at Anfield, pushing their mighty hosts on the back foot.

Liverpool FC @LFC With 20 @PremierLeague clean sheets, @AlissonBecker collects the Golden Glove award With 20 @PremierLeague clean sheets, @AlissonBecker collects the Golden Glove award 👏 https://t.co/kcu1HKHX5k

Owen was particularly in awe of Alisson's save during a key moment in the clash when the former AS Roma custodian was one-on-one with Hwang Hee-chan. Speaking to Premier League Productions, the 42-year-old said (via HITC):

“How big a save could this be (saving Hwang’s one v one effort in the first half). This was a brilliant save. It was similar to the chance at the other end when Sadio Mane came in and scored. Alisson, he has been one of the stars of the show. The stars of the Premier League this season.”

The Reds shotstopper made four saves on the night. While that didn't yield him a clean sheet, he still took home his second Golden Glove with the Reds.

Signed from AS Roma for £56 million in 2018, Alisson has been a bang for the buck with his talismanic displays between the sticks. In 183 games, he has conceded only 144 goals, keeping 86 clean sheets, lifting five titles, including one Premier League and UEFA Champions League apiece.

He's also the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in the final of the Champions League, FA Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool look ahead to Champions League final against Real Madrid

As disappointed as Liverpool might have been last evening, they have one more chance of lifting another title, with the UEFA Champions League final coming up on Saturday.

The Reds will be in action in Paris against mighty Real Madrid, who famously beat them 3-1 in the 2018 Kiev showpiece.

B/R Football @brfootball



The 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 💪 https://t.co/42IvgAu75H

A seventh title will bring Liverpool level with AC Milan in second place in the all-time title leaderboard. Los Blancos, meanwhile, will be gunning for a record-extending 14th title, so an exciting clash could ensue.

