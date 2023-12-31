"One step forward and two steps back" - Manchester United star Christian Eriksen delivers bold verdict after Nottingham Forest loss

Christian Eriksen was furious with Manchester United's loss 2-1 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30).

Eriksen said that they are taking two steps back for every step forward. He added that the players are doing their best this season but are unable to get the wins:

“This season, in general, has been one step forward and two steps back, and it felt like that today," he said (as per OneFootball). "Our aim was to get three points, so it’s definitely disappointing to come away with zero.

"We tried our best, but sometimes the luck and the better decisions in the final third, the better defending, and the small details don’t happen.”

He added:

“We had our chances. They had a lot less but scored them. At the moment, we don’t.

"We need a few chances to score goals, and it makes things more difficult. Everyone is just trying to get goals to help the team. We are in the situation to score, but, at the moment, it won’t go in.”

The loss was Manchester United 21st in 2023 – fourth-most in a year in the club's history. That includes nine losses in the league this season, the most after 20 games in the Premier League era.

Erik ten Hag blames injuries for Manchester United form

Manager Erik ten Hag blamed the Nottingham Forest loss due to injuries afflicting the squad.

He said that the Red Devils have been unable to field the same starting XI in consecutive games, hindering his plans, telling the club website:

"We haven't played with, in a row, the same team. Today, again, we had to change as we lost Rasmus Hojlund. Every time, we have to swap our team, and that doesn't help support the routines in the team, therefore, it's also explainable as to why you are so inconsistent.

"We had also nine different partnerships in the back, but I think to blame everything doesn't matter to the fans. They don't want to hear this. They want to have us winning, and that is what we have to serve them."

Manchester United remain seventh in the Premier League with 31 points from 20 games. They could slip to ninth if Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United win their games this week.