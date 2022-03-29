"One of the strongest in the world" - Mehdi Benatia names Liverpool attacker as Paulo Dybala's perfect replacement at Juventus 

Former Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia has touted Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as a potential replacement for Paulo Dybala.
Dybala is set to leave Juve at the end of the season having failed to agree terms on a new deal with the club. It brings an end to the Argentinian forward's six-year stay in Turin.
Meanwhile at Liverpool, there remains uncertainty over the future of Salah, who like Dybala, has not held successful talks over a new deal at Anfield. The Egyptian forward's contract runs until 2023.
Benatia has commented on speculation linking Salah with the Old Lady. The Moroccan defender told TuttoJuve (via HITC):
"Surely he will have to be a great player. Replacing Dybala with Salah would be a great idea, but for me it's very difficult. He is currently one of the strongest in the world in his role, I do not know if today's Juve are able to bring him home."
La Gazzetta dello Sport (via HITC) reports that Juventus have asked for information about Salah and his contract situation at the Premier League giants.
Salah is reportedly demanding a new deal of €12 million net per season.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp commented on the current situation (via ESPN) where he tried to play down the hysteria concerning Salah's rejection of a new deal, saying:
"Mo expects this club to be ambitious. We cannot do much more. It is Mo's decision. It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there's no rush."
Could Liverpool's Mohamed Salah join Juventus?
Mohamed Salah has been a goalscoring machine since joining the Reds from AS Roma for €39 million in 2017.
He has scored 152 goals in 239 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side and currently leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 20 goals in 27 league appearances this campaign.
Signing someone of the caliber of Salah would be a huge coup for Juventus, who have struggled this season both domestically and in Europe.
He has a proven track record of having success in the UEFA Champions League as well, having been instrumental in Liverpool's 2019 UCL win. But Juve have financial complications that have hit the club hard in recent times.
Football-Italia reports that over half a billion euros worth of investment has not paid off. Astronomical fees paid for the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa have come back to haunt the Bianconeri.
But the side have shown they still have the capability to pull off a huge transfer, having signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorientina for €75 million in January.
Juventus could find it hard to resist Salah's extraordinary feats in Liverpool colors and make their move for the 29-year-old despite their financial woes.