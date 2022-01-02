"One of these teams need to win" – Jamie Carragher predicts result of Chelsea versus Liverpool

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher believes the Reds have enough to beat Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's side take on the Blues at Stamford Bridge tonight (January 2) in a blockbuster Premier League encounter.

Previewing the match, Carragher said (as quoted by HITC):

"What score am I saying, I have to go for a Liverpool win."

The Sky Sports pundit also spoke about the potential absence of Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku is rumored to have been dropped from Thomas Tuchel's squad for this game after his recent interview with Sky Italia.

The Belgian ruffled quite a few feathers by praising Inter Milan while also speaking about his frustration at Stamford Bridge.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein #CHELIV theathletic.com/news/romelu-lu… 🚨 Romelu Lukaku is not in Chelsea squad for visit of Liverpool. 28yo striker at centre of controversy in recent days after release of unauthorised interview in Italy. #CFC will now be without £97.5m summer signing for huge #LFC game @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Romelu Lukaku is not in Chelsea squad for visit of Liverpool. 28yo striker at centre of controversy in recent days after release of unauthorised interview in Italy. #CFC will now be without £97.5m summer signing for huge #LFC game @TheAthleticUK #CHELIV theathletic.com/news/romelu-lu…

Carragher said:

"Obviously, Lukaku is out. A few players out for Chelsea and a few for Liverpool. Klopp not being here is a blow. We will get into that (rumours of Lukaku not being in the squad) – A great Super Sunday, big talking points, with Lukaku being the main one. One of these teams need to win to stay in the title race."

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been considered title contenders alongside Manchester City since the start of the campaign. The Reds and Blues have also spent some time atop the Premier League table this season.

However, they have fallen well behind the Cityzens in recent times. Pep Guardiola's side currently lead the English top-flight by 11 points.

The team that suffers defeat in tonight's clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will likely fall out of the title race.

Liverpool and Chelsea have multiple absentees ahead of high-voltage fixture

While Lukaku's potential absence is the headliner in Chelsea's case, Liverpool have equally big problems. Their manager, Klopp, will not be on the touchline for this fixture due to a COVID-19 scare.

The German tactician recently revealed that three players within the Reds' squad have tested positive for the virus. Klopp didn't name those players, however.

Liverpool will also likely be without Takumi Minamino and Thiago Alcantara due to injuries.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result. Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be unable to call upon full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Timo Werner is also a doubt for this fixture, as are Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen.

Both Pulisic and Christensen picked up knocks in the Blues' 1-1 draw with Brighton on 29 December.

Heading into this game, Liverpool sit third in the Premier League, with 41 points from 19 matches. A win would take them to second place and within nine points of Manchester City with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are second with 42 points from 20 matches. A win would take Tuchel's side within eight points of the Cityzens. However, a loss would see them fall to third place.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar