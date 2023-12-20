"One thing is to be available, another is to perform" – Mauricio Pochettino makes honest admission after Christopher Nkunku debut for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has called for patience with Christopher Nkunku following the forward's club debut in a recent EFL Cup win over Newcastle United.

The Blues, who signed Nkunku for close to £52 million from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, forced their EFL Cup quarter-final against Newcastle to penalty shootout on Tuesday (December 19). After a scoreline of 1-1 in regular time, they beat their opponents 4-2 on penalties.

Nkunku, on the other hand, replaced Nicolas Jackson in the 69th minute of the cup contest to make his first appearance for Chelsea. He converted a spot-kick to help his team book a last-four EFL Cup spot.

At a post-match press conference, Pochettino was queried how big of an occasion it was for the 26-year-old Frenchman. He replied to reporters (h/t football.london):

"We are talking about players that are young, players who arrive and suffer an injury. Now they meet the team, then they meet the competition. They need time to start to perform to get the best form. That is sometimes, everyone can judge, yes, you are going to play but the most important is in which form?"

Pochettino, who has guided the Blues to 10 wins out of 21, concluded:

"The expectation is to see the best Nkunku. The problem is we need time for him to perform in the way we expect. One thing is to be available, another is to perform in the way we expect. Too much pressure on him, day by day we are pushing him to arrive as soon as possible to his best to try to help the team."

Nkunku, who recently recovered from a knee problem, netted 58 goals and laid out 29 assists in his last 88 overall appearances for Leipzig.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino explains why midfielder was taken off in cup triumph

During Chelsea's EFL Cup last-eight win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, Enzo Fernandez was taken off due to some discomfort in the 32nd minute. The 22-year-old Argentine was replaced by Armando Broja.

Following the end of the cup match, Mauricio Pochettino provided a fitness update on the midfielder. He elaborated (h/t football.london):

"He asked to go out because he was a little bit sick before the game. He suffered some problems with his stomach. He wanted to play, he said, 'Okay, see if it's going well'. Rather than well, it went not so well and that is why."

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica for around £107 million past season, has scored three goals in 41 appearances for his club.