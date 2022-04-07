"One thing you can’t account for is individual mistakes" - Joe Cole singles out 2 Chelsea stars for criticism after Real Madrid defeat

Joe Cole was unimpressed with Chelsea's individual mistakes against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Blues took on Los Blancos in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge. Karim Benzema masterminded the visitors' win by scoring a hat-trick while Kai Havertz scored the only goal for the Blues in a 3-1 reverse.

Thomas Tuchel's men were poor with their energy levels, and made a few individual errors that were punished by Real Madrid. The costliest of those came from Edouard Mendy, whose misplaced pass allowed Benzema to roll the ball into an empty net from outside the box.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague RESULT



Karim Benzema's second successive Champions League hat-trick earned Real Madrid a 3-1 lead over Chelsea...



Who impressed you?



#UCL RESULTKarim Benzema's second successive Champions League hat-trick earned Real Madrid a 3-1 lead over Chelsea...Who impressed you? ⏰ RESULT ⏰Karim Benzema's second successive Champions League hat-trick earned Real Madrid a 3-1 lead over Chelsea...🔮 Who impressed you?#UCL

Joe Cole feels the match is still on for the Blues, who go to the Santiago Bernabeu next week for the second leg. He told BT Sport (reported via Express):

"The next goal in the tie is crucial. It’s a huge ask to go to Spain and overturn a 3-1 deficit. Tuchel changed it at half-time, went to a back four and looked a lot brighter and sharper."

Cole criticized Blues defender Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for their individual errors.

"One thing you can’t account for is individual mistakes. Rudiger and Mendy got it wrong. Benzema was outstanding and gives them a good advantage next week. The tie isn’t over though."

Former Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman agreed with Joe Cole, saying:

"Sometimes it’s not the teams that score the most goals, it’s the team that make the least amount of mistakes that win competitions. Madrid were fantastic tonight, experienced, superstar centre-forward. In these tight games, one mistake or a sending off can change the narrative of the whole game."

He added:

"What was 2-1 and a difficult second half for Madrid, became a really easy one in the end. Chelsea didn’t give themselves a chance. The fact Madrid have scored three and Benzema should’ve had more says it all. Very unlike Chelsea to make that many errors."

Chelsea have conceded seven goals in their last two games

The Blues have usually been extremely disciplined under Tuchel. However, they have looked casual and error-prone in their last two games, which were both at Stamford Bridge. The London-based outfit conceded four against Brentford over the weekend and followed it up by shipping three more last night.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Most Champions League hat-tricks:



Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski

Karim Benzema



#UCL Most Champions League hat-tricks:Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoRobert LewandowskiKarim Benzema ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Most Champions League hat-tricks:0⃣8⃣ Lionel Messi0⃣8⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo0⃣5⃣ Robert Lewandowski0⃣4⃣ Karim Benzema#UCL https://t.co/3PPoo39woi

Displays such as these have not been a common occurrence since Tuchel took charge in January 2021. It will be up to the German to get his side's rigidity and discipline back ahead of the second leg against Real Madrid next week.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra