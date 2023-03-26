“One thing I have to say” – Kolo Toure warns Arsenal over mistake as he insists Gunners must hand 10-year-contract to key player 

Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure has urged the Gunners to extend winger Bukayo Saka's contract by 10 years. He believes the youngster is key for Mikel Arteta's side and should remain at the Emirates.

Saka's current contract expires this summer. He has been in contract talks with Arsenal for the last few months but has not penned a new deal yet. Reports suggest he has agreed on a new deal and should put pen to paper soon.

While talking to Sky Sports, Toure urged his former side to hand Saka a 10-year contract. He said:

"One thing I have to say - my advice to Arsenal is for Bukayo Saka to sign for 10 years! One mistake that Arsenal made down the years, they had key players that loved the club and they let them go. You must keep those players because these players are the players that are going to lead the team for you."

He added:

"These are the players you can rely on; these are the players that when it's tough they will put their bodies on the line because they love the club. You have two types of players, players that love the club and players who just come and go. You need players who love the club because these are players who are going to fight with their heart."

Bukayo Saka urged to sign new deal at Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has urged his teammate Saka to sign a new deal with the Gunners as he claimed that the club is his home. He added that the Englishman is one of the best youngsters in the world and said:

"I will be happy because he is a very, very good player, one of the best young players in the world. He is at his house, you know. Arsenal is his home and for sure he is happy. And we will be happy as well if he stays and signs a new deal. Yeah, we always have some jokes [convincing him to stay] - me, him and [William] Saliba. But it's up to him. But he will stay for sure. He loves the club"

Saka has interest from Chelsea, but the youngster is close to penning a new deal at the Emirates.

The Englishman has scored 36 goals and provided 39 goals in 169 senior games for the north London side.

