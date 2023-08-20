“One more together” - Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo celebrates with Sergio Busquets’ partner after Leagues Cup win

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Rocuzzo celebrated Inter Miami's historic Leagues Cup win over Nashville on Saturday (August 19) with Sergio Busquet's partner Elena Galera.

Continuing their dream run at this year's competition, the Herons drew first blood when Messi produced a typically brilliant finish in the 23rd minute. After Robert Taylor's effort was blocked, Messi beat the challenge of Walker Zimmerman before netting a sumptuous curler from the edge of the box. Nashville custodin Elliot Panicco had no chance as Miami drew first blood.

It was the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's 10th strike in seven games in the Leagues Cup as Miami led at the break in front of a partisan Nashville crowd. The hosts responded in the 56th minute when Fafa Picault's header went in off Miami 'keeper Drake Callendar.

Messi could have won the game in regulation time, but his 71st-minute effort hit the woodwork. Leandro Campana also did likewise with virtually the last shot of the match as penalties ensued. Each team converted 10 of their first 11 efforts before Miami' keeper Callendar scored his spot-kick and saved his counterpart Elliot Panicco's to seal the Heron's first-ever title.

Rocuzzo celebrated her husband's triumph with his former Barcelona teammate Busquet's partner, captioning the Instagram Story (as translated from Spanish):

"One more together"

Screenshot of Antonella celebrating triumph

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets won titles galore at Barcelona - 22 to be exact - and now they have their first with Inter Miami. Following their rousing run in the Leagues Cup, fans would believe it won't be their last.

What did Lionel Messi's teammate Drake Callendar say after Inter Miami's triumph?

Lionel Messi, Leagues Cup Inter Miami Nashville Soccer

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running after arriving at MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer following a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored in every game - bagging 10 goals and an assist - as the Herons won their first title in their short five-year history. Apart from Messi, though, Miami custodian Drake Callendar also played a pivotal role, winning two shootouts, including the final.

Callendar said after his match-winning heroics that it was a 'huge honour' to come through at the right end of the result:

“It’s a huge honuor to play a role in our first win in a final. It’s pretty surreal. Very emotional. This team works so hard day-in, day-out to be able to perform like this on a night like this.

"And to have it come down to the very end, it was amazing to see the grit, just the belief of what we’re capable of. It’s something special and I’m just blessed to be a part of it.”

The 25-year-old American kept two shutouts in six games as Lionel Messi and Co. reigned supreme in the 2023 Leagues Cup.