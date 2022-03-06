"One of the top coaches in Europe" - Ralf Rangnick talks up Ajax manager Erik ten Hag's credentials amid Manchester United links

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hailed Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as one of the best coaches in Europe. The Dutchman is reportedly on the Red Devils managerial shortlist for the summer.

The Old Trafford outfit replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Rangnick in December. The German has since helped Manchester United climb up to fourth place in the Premier League table.

However, Rangnick is expected to step down from his role as the Red Devils interim manager at the end of the season. The English giants plan to name a replacement for Solskjaer in the summer.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of managers since Solskjaer's sacking. Ajax boss Ten Hag is among those said to be under consideration by the Red Devils hierarchy ahead of next season.

Rangnick has now provided his thoughts about the Dutch tactician, who continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford. The former RB Leipzig coach is an admirer of Ten Hag's work at Ajax. He told Sky Sports [via Fabrizio Romano]:

“It’s obvious he's one of the top coaches in Europe. I don't know him to start with as a person, but I've seen how Ajax have developed since he's been there. And I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern [Munich]."

Ten Hag has a contract with Ajax until the end of the 2022/23 season. However, it remains to be seen if he will be tempted by a move to Manchester United in the summer.

The Red Devils have reportedly started talks with the 52-year-old. Ten Hag, though, is not the only candidate on the Premier League giants' shortlist.

Manchester United begin process to appoint new boss

The Red Devils are now in the process of finding a long-term replacement for Solskjaer. Apart from Ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

John Murtough, the club's director, recently opened up on the hunt for a new manager. The Premier League giants want their next boss to enable them to start competing on all fronts again. He said:

“We’re now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer. He will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.”

It remains to be seen who will replace Rangnick at Old Trafford next season.

