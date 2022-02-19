"One of the top three players I've ever played against" - Declan Rice heaps praise on Manchester United star 

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has praised Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. He said that the Frenchman is one of the best he has played against in his career, calling the player 'unbelievable'.

Rice is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game. The defensive midfielder, 23, has made 176 appearances for West Ham, including 155 in the Premier League.

While speaking with BT Sport, the Englishman said about Pogba:

"He gets criticised, but he's honestly one of the top three players I've ever played against. He's just so strong, so good on the ball. He can take the ball under a crazy amount of pressure and get out of it with an unbelievable bit of skill."

Statman Dave



Solid since coming back to the side. Paul Pogba has registered 8 assist in the #PremierLeague this season, Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (10) and Mo Salah (9) have more.Solid since coming back to the side. Paul Pogba has registered 8 assist in the #PremierLeague this season, Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (10) and Mo Salah (9) have more. Solid since coming back to the side. 👏 https://t.co/rk825vmocn

The West Ham midfielder also opined that Pogba is often at his best when he plays for France, saying:

"He knows how to play one and two touch and can play long passes. He’s so, so good, and I think you see the best of him probably when he plays for France. Since he's been in the Premier League, there have been a lot of opinions about him, but he is unbelievable."

Rice added:

"My second game for West Ham was at Old Trafford; we lost 4-0 and I came on with half hour to go, and he ran the show. I remember I went into a 50-50 with him; I hit him, and I thought, 'what have I run into?'; he was rock solid; he was so strong."

Declan Rice could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Paul Pogba's contract with Manchester United ends this summer. Despite multiple efforts from United to extend his stay, it seems likely the Frenchman could leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus are reported to be interested in the midfielder.

Since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016, Pogba has struggled for consistency. He has had some brilliant moments, but has often failed to justify his club-record price tag of £89 million.

Meanwhile, aside from Pogba, Manchester United will also look for replacements for Fred and Scott McTominay in central midfield. Declan Rice is touted as one of the contenders for that position.

Chelsea are also reportedly in the race to sign the midfielder, who started his career at the Blues youth academy. West Ham have slapped a £100 million price tag on their prized asset. Hence, it will be interesting to see if any club is prepared to break the bank to sign the English midfielder.

