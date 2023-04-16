“One of the most underrated players in the world” – Real Madrid fans believe 27-year-old star is back to his best after display in win over Cadiz

Fans on Twitter were impressed with Marco Asensio for his display during the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Cadiz on Saturday (April 15). Los Blancos earned a 2-0 win in the away clash, courtesy of goals from Nacho and Asensio.

Asensio scored a goal, completed 41 passes, made seven key passes and created two big chances against Cadiz. It was an impressive display by the Spaniard. He has proven to be an important player for the team this season, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 40 games.

Fans reckon the 27-year-old is one of the most underrated players in the world. One wrote on Twitter:

"Asensio is one of the most underrated players in the world."

Since joining the Madrid giants in 2015, he has scored 59 goals and has provided 30 assists in 274 games across competitions. He has always had the knack of turning up in big games.

His contract, though, runs out at the end of the season, but the player is yet to sign an extension. Ancelotti recently expressed his desire for the Spaniard to stay. He said following the 2-0 home win against Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in midweek:

“I hope he stays here at Real Madrid. It’s crucial to have a player like Marco in the squad; he can always help with goals and assists in any moment. I trust him, he always scores!”

Los Blancos, meanwhile, momentarily closed the gap on Barcelona to ten points with their win. The Blaugrana, though, have played one game less and will return to action against Getafe on Sunday (April 16).

Asensio stole the fans' attention with his performance. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Real Madrid attacker's display against Cadiz in the La Liga clash:

Sami🐳 @SamiZone17 I'm not lying when I say Marco Asensio is better than every barca forward right now. He's truly back I'm not lying when I say Marco Asensio is better than every barca forward right now. He's truly back https://t.co/yBKVODBdl1

Ghana Yesu @GhanaYesu_



Remember he’s not a starter at Real Madrid. Marco Asensio has scored more goals (11) than every Chelsea player this season.Remember he’s not a starter at Real Madrid. Marco Asensio has scored more goals (11) than every Chelsea player this season.Remember he’s not a starter at Real Madrid. 📌 https://t.co/ikoHsA88rS

V. @ValvRmfc Asensio is one of the most underrated players in the world. Asensio is one of the most underrated players in the world. https://t.co/b8xJZyxZpD

Chava🎈🇧🇷 @Chava_snr 16 goals contribution for Asensio this season 16 goals contribution for Asensio this season 🔥 https://t.co/ZJHo0MSq4b

Kaizer ♨️ @KaizerRMA Say it softly under the breath but...



This is the Asensio we knew before 18-19... Say it softly under the breath but...This is the Asensio we knew before 18-19... https://t.co/1xr3pyrtJc

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC You won’t find a better squad player than Asensio in his role who scores goals consistently. We must RENEW him You won’t find a better squad player than Asensio in his role who scores goals consistently. We must RENEW him https://t.co/Z1zZtovgW4

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Marco Asensio scores his 10th goal of the season! The Spaniard now has 16 G+A in 1,450 minutes this season. A goal contribution every 90 minutes! Great form. Marco Asensio scores his 10th goal of the season! The Spaniard now has 16 G+A in 1,450 minutes this season. A goal contribution every 90 minutes! Great form. 🇪🇸 Marco Asensio scores his 10th goal of the season! The Spaniard now has 16 G+A in 1,450 minutes this season. A goal contribution every 90 minutes! Great form. https://t.co/vEPgTw4NRH

Real Madrid play Chelsea next

Real Madrid will now shift their focus back to the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos take on Chelsea in the quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday (April 18) at Stamford Bridge. They won the first leg 2-0, courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Asensio.

While Los Blancos have one foot in the semifinal, they need to make sure a slip-up doesn't happen against an out of form Chelsea side. They won 3-1 on their last visit to the Blues in the quarterfinals last year.

