“One of the most useless player I have ever seen” - Fans unhappy with display from 25-year-old Chelsea star during 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Chelsea returned to winning ways for the first time in three Premier League games with a 2-0 win at home to bottom-placed Sheffield United on Saturday, December 16. The Blues defeated the Blades to record successive home wins but their fans online were unsatisfied with Axel Disasi's performance.

Mauricio Pochettino made a bold call starting four central defenders in his backline, with full-backs Reece James and Marc Cucurella injured. Summer signing from Monaco Axel Disasi was at right-back, while Levi Colwill continued at left-back, where he has played most of the season.

Pochettino's side were handed a boost before kickoff when French forward Christopher Nkunku was named on the bench for the first time. They ended up not needing him, as he stayed on the bench in the game.

Chelsea recovered from a flat showing in the first half, which ended goalless, to dominate the encounter and stroll to a win in front of their fans. Goals in the second half from Cole Palmer (54') and Nicolas Jackson (61') gave them a fully deserved win.

Some Blues' fans, though, were unhappy with the performance of makeshift right-back Axel Disasi and took to X (formerly Twitter) to air their thoughts, writing:

"Disasi is one of the most useless player I have ever seen"

"I don't want to see Disasi at right-back again. Lol"

"I hope this Disasi RB thing never happens against a serious winger."

See more reactions from the fans below;

Disasi was playing in an unfamiliar right-back position, not for the first time this season, for the Blues against the Blades. He made four tackles, two interceptions, and two clearances, won seven of his 12 duels, and completed 75/83 passes.

Chelsea stroll to win over Sheffield United

There haven't been many routine affairs at Stamford Bridge in 2023, but this win over the Blades was as routine as they come. Chelsea were hardly troubled throughout the encounter, with debutant goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic having to make only one save. The Blues had 78% possession and made 15 attempts on goal with six being on target.

Mauricio Pochettino would have been pleased with the second-half display from his side which saw them score twice from similar positions. Raheem Sterling set up Palmer for his sixth league goal of the season before Palmer set up Jackson for his seventh.

The Blues will now turn their attention to their Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash against Newcastle United on Tuesday, December 19. They will be keen to avoid defeat against the Magpies, who claimed a 3-0 win over Fulham in the league today.