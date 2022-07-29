“One would have wanted to go out and eat up the entire pitch” – Lisandro Martinez lifts lid on team talk from Lionel Messi ahead of Copa America final

New Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has recalled an inspiring team talk from his international colleague Lionel Messi.

The 24-year-old has joined the Red Devils on a five-year deal for a fee that Sky Sports claim is worth £56.7 million, as he rejoins former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ahead of a potential linkup with Cristiano Ronaldo, The Mirror has quoted Martinez's thoughts on the forward's great rival Lionel Messi. He was asked about the speech the legendary footballer gave ahead of last year's Copa America final. Martinez told TNT Sports:

"Messi is a leader, he is a winner, he is the one who wears the armband, the one who speaks. Leo spoke in the final, I won't say exactly what he said but really, one would have wanted to go out and eat up the entire pitch."

Argentina would ultimatley beat Brazil 1-0 in the final thanks to an Angel Di Maria winner to gift Albiceleste their first major trophy since 1993, while also seeing Lionel Messi lift his first international trophy.

Huge year ahead for Argentina and Lionel Messi

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner endured a difficult debut campaign at PSG as he failed to reach double figures in his league goal tally for the first time since the 2005/06 season.

Messi was also booed by the club's supporters after they were knocked out of the Champions League second round against Real Madrid in humiliating circumstances.

However, the iconic playmaker has enjoyed a fruitful pre-season under new boss Christophe Galtier as he has been used in a more central role as part of a 3-4-3 formation. With just one year left on his current deal at the Ligue 1 champions, Messi could help enhance his legacy by bringing the Parisiens their first ever European Cup.

The legendary attacker will also attempt to claim the one major trophy that has elluded him throughout his career in the form of the FIFA World Cup. The Qatar tournament taking place later this year will be Messi's fifth and almost certainly final chance to lift football's international tournament.

Argentina will be one of the favorites for this year's tournament and the South American giants will be aiming to become the first non-European side to become world champions since Brazil in 2002.

