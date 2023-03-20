"One way to bounce back" - Michael Owen wowed by 'explosive' Arsenal star's unbelievable performance against Crystal Palace

Michael Owen has waxed lyrical about Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli after the Brazilian scored in the Gunners' 4-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday (March 19).

The north London giants cruised past the Eagles with a 4-1 victory in the Premier League. Martinelli notably opened the scoring for them in the 28th minute of the game, with Bukayo Saka providing the assist.

Martinelli has been in red-hot form for Arsenal, having scored six times in their last six top-flight games. He has 13 goals and two assists to his name from 28 Premier League appearances this season.

It is worth noting that the Brazil international missed a penalty in the shootout of the Gunners' UEFA Europa League clash against Sporting CP on Thursday (March 16). His failure to convert the spot-kick saw his team lose the game on penalties and thus crash out of the tournament.

Owen was impressed with how Martinelli responded to the setback by opening the scoring against Crystal Palace. The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker also heaped praise on the way in which the attacker found the back of the net.

“This is a great goal," Owen told Premier League Productions (via HITC). "I think that’s such a good finish. I like this lad (Martinelli). It’s one way to bounce back (after his penalty miss against Sporting)."

Owen added that he is a fan of Martinelli's rapid pace, saying:

“This is an unbelievable finish. The finish was beautiful. I love how he takes two quick touches in succession. He is almost at full speed within two or three strides. He’s a very quick and explosive player.”

After Martinelli opened the scoring, Bukayo Saka (twice) and Granit Xhaka also netted for Arsenal. Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back for managerless Crystal Palace, but to no avail.

Arsenal continue push to win Premier League

Arsenal are placed at the top of the Premier League table with 69 points from 28 games. They boast an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

With just 10 games left to be played, the Gunners are on course to win their first league title in 19 years. It will take something drastic for them to lose their lead to Pep Guardiola and Co.

Mikel Arteta will be positive about his chances of leading the team to glory, with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli in fine form. The north London giants will face Leeds United in the league on April 1 in their next game.

