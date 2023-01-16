“One who’s got Cristiano Ronaldo-esque dedication” – Chelsea star subject of glowing comparison from journalist

British Ukrainian journalist Andrew Todos recently named Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk as one who has the dedication of Cristiano Ronaldo. Mudryk was in great form for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists in 18 games.

The player even got a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabeu in November 2021 when he put on a masterclass during Shakhatar's win against Los Blancos. Mudryk, who was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, was recently unveiled as a Chelsea player.

Todos said about the player to talkSPORT:

“I think everyone in Ukraine expects this guy to be the new leader in the side, not in terms of being captain material but just one of the best players in the team."

He added:

“They see him as a very hard-working talent, one who’s got Cristiano Ronaldo-esque dedication to football, where he’s training every single day. He talks about the focus of what he wants to do; he wants to win a Ballon d’Or; he wants to win everything there is."

Todos added that the consensus belief is that Mudryk is the best Ukrainian player since Andrey Shevchenko:

“Some people even say he’s the best player to come out of Ukraine since Shevchenko.”

Despite the player showing interest in joining Arsenal, the Gunners saw three of their bids rejected. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly matched Shakhtar's asking price of close to €100 million plus add-ons to bring Mudryk to Stamford Bridge.

Can Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers in English football?

Mykhaylo Mudryk has arrived at Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the Premier League as a teenager in 2004 and took English football by storm. He played 346 games for Manchester United across two editions, scoring 145 goals and providing 64 assists across competitions.

Mykhaylo Mudryk meanwhile, is a sensational talent. However, Chelsea are currently in a transitional phase, so it might take a while for the 22-year-old to find his feet.

Replicating Ronaldo's impact right away would be too big an ask for Mudryk. The player should first concentrate on fitting in at his new team and adapting to Graham Potter's style of play.

The Blues are in dire need of a resurgence, and players of Mudryk's quality could help Potter's team achieve that.

