"One of the few who’ve really stepped up", "Top level player" - Fans hail Manchester United star after their win over Rangers

Manchester United fans took to social media to hail Bruno Fernandes for his performance in the club's Europa League win over Rangers at Old Trafford. The club captain's late goal ensured United secured all three points on Wednesday, January 23.

The Red Devils took the lead through a Jack Butland own goal in the 52nd minute before Cyriel Dessers equalized for Rangers in the 88th minute. As United seemed destined for another disappointing result, Fernandes got on the end of a brilliant cross from Lisandro Martinez in the second minute of stoppage time to give his side the lead.

Following the midfield maestro's majestic performance, fans praised him on social media platform X, with a post saying:

"Full credit to Bruno Fernandes - he’s one of the few who’ve really stepped up for Man Utd in recent months, despite constantly being criticised for his captaincy."

Another post read:

"Bruno Fernandes top level player. Don't know how and why folks hate on this guy. I can't think far."

Another fan added:

"Bruno Fernandes. They can never make me hate you. Also, what a pass by Licha. Can't believe he has more assists than our wingbacks since the formation change"

"And that is why he is the captain. Take a bow to the Portuguese magician, Bruno Fernandes," a fan wrote.

"Bruno to the rescue," another added.

"Well done Bruno!! Our captain, leading by example. And nice goal to top it off," a fan wrote.

Manchester United will face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, January 26. Bruno Fernandes has been impressive this season despite his side's poor campaign, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in 32 appearances.

"I don't know what will happen. Let's focus on the games" - Manchester United head coach unsure about Alejandro Garnacho's future

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has discussed Alejandro Garnacho's future at the club. The Argentine forward has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils in this window.

Garnacho has drawn interest from Chelsea and Serie A side Napoli and reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League side.

Amorim was asked about the reported negotiations between the Red Devils and the Blues for Garnacho, but he remained tight-lipped. Speaking with TNT Sports after the game, the Portuguese tactician said (via the Express):

"I don't know what will happen. Let's focus on the games. We have these players so let's improve the team and think about the players that are here."

Garnacho joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for a reported €465k fee. He has made 119 appearances for the team, bagging 23 goals and 14 assists. His contract with the team runs until the summer of 2028.

