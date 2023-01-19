“One of them will leave” - Journalist drops transfer bombshell involving 3 Real Madrid superstars

Journalist Josep Pedrerol has dropped a transfer bombshell involving three Real Madrid superstars - Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos.

The Spanish sports journalist stated that "one of them will leave" the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Speculation has been mounting about the future of Toni Kroos, who has hinted that the 2022-23 season could be his last as a professional player. The midfielder has been a key player for Madrid since joining the club in 2014, but at 33 years old, he may be nearing the end of his career and wishes not to continue his professional football career any further.

Benzema, on the other hand, has been plagued by injuries this season. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has missed several games due to a muscle injury and has been unable to maintain the same level of performance as in previous seasons.

Los Blancos are reportedly looking to bring in a new striker to replace him in the longer run. However, Benzema has been their true savior since the departure of their legendary forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, in 2018.

Croatian international Luka Modric, who has been with the club since 2012, has also been the subject of transfer rumors, including a reported massive offer from Saudi-based club Al-Nassr. The 37-year-old midfielder has been a vital player for Madrid and has played a key role in Madrid's domination of European football in the last decade.

The three players were part of the historic Real Madrid team, which three-peated the UEFA Champions League and won several other domestic and international club tournaments.

It is unclear at this time which of the three players will be leaving Real Madrid, but it is clear that the club is looking to make some changes to its squad as they set out plans for a future-ready squad.

The departure of any of these superstars would be a significant loss for the team, but Madrid are known for their ability to rebuild and continue competing at the highest level.

Fans will eagerly watch the news space regarding this as the aforementioned three players have had glorious careers in the Spanish capital, and Real Madrid fans hold them in high regard.

Real Madrid players unhappy with Spanish international Nacho's treatment under manager Carlo Ancelotti

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, some Real Madrid players are unhappy with the treatment of Nacho Fernandez by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite poor field performances, the players are reportedly confused about why Antonio Rudiger is starting ahead of Nacho. The players are unhappy with the situation as they believe that Nacho is a more reliable defender than Rudiger, who has struggled to adapt to Madrid's style of play since arriving from Chelsea.

The Spanish international reportedly has an offer from German giants Bayern Munich, and the lack of game-time opportunities at Real Madrid could force him to join the Bundesliga club.

