“One wonders whether it’s worth it” – Manchester United-linked midfielder explains why he did not force move to Old Trafford in January

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara has explained why he did not force a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Bild, Haidara said that despite the Premier League being an attractive destination, he still has a lot to learn and achieve at Leipzig. United were in the market for a midfielder in January, and Haidara was one of their targets.

However, the midfielder stayed put in Leipzig. While admitting that the English league is 'interesting', he wants to develop at the Bundesliga club, saying:

“The English league is very interesting; many players want to prove their skills there. But I feel very comfortable here, and I’m glad that I can develop further here. It’s clear that the English league is very interesting for all of us."

“But why should I throw this all away for something I might not be sure about? One wonders whether it’s worth it. Of course, I asked myself this question, but I don’t have an answer because I want to achieve my goals here with RB. That’s what I’m still working for.”

Haidara also wants to see out his contract at Leipzig, and does not intend to leave before it expires in 2025, saying:

“I can’t say much about that. I’m glad to be back. You hear rumours, that’s how it is when the transfer period is over. But I still have a contract (until 2025), and I want to keep fulfilling it. I see no reason to think about a change."

Manchester United were on the lookouts for midfielders in January. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has relied on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred in recent games. However, considering their limited skills, United need upgrades in the middle third if they wish to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Red Devils have been linked with many defensive midfielders, with Haidara being one of them. The 24-year-old has made 18 appearances for Leipzig this season, and has scored thrice across competitions. He was recently away on international duty, competing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali.

United, meanwhile, did not sign any new players in the recently concluded January transfer window.

Manchester United had some high-profile departures in January

Despite not signing any new players, Manchester United allowed Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial to leave Old Trafford on loan deals.

Van de Beek joined Premier League side Everton on loan till the end of the season. Martial, meanwhile, signed for La Liga outfit Sevilla. United also loaned out Amad Diallo to Scottish champions Rangers.

Manchester United, though, did not allow winger Jesse Lingard to leave on deadline day despite interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United. The 29-year-old winger currently has five months remaining in his contract.

