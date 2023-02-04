"One of the worst club teams Messi has ever played with" - Fans express disappointment with PSG line-up for Toulouse game

PSG have announced their lineup for today's Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse and fans are disappointed to see a weakened side.

Lionel Messi is the only player from the club's famous attacking trio to start as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are out with injuries.

In defense, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe are missing too, while midfield maestro Marco Verratti is also conspicuous by his absence.

The Parisians have had a rough last few weeks in the league, winning only two of their last five top-flight matches.

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Ekitike. PSG XI vs Toulouse:Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Ekitike.

Yet, Christophe Galtier's side remain five points clear at the top of the table and are now looking to secure back-to-back wins, having beaten Montpellier in their last outing.

While PSG are the favorites to prevail, fans feel Messi may have to do it all at the Parc des Princes today in the absence of many of their key players.

The Argentine, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December, has struck twice in Ligue 1 in four games since returning to the fold last month.

Overall, he's netted nine times and has assisted a further 10 goals from 17 league appearances, long surpassing his tally from last season (four goals and assists each).

Having struggled to settle in on the side during his debut campaign, the 35-year-old appears to have integrated fully within the squad while forging a deadly attacking combination with Mbappe and Neymar.

However, without his cohort today, the limelight will be on Messi alone, and fans are expecting him to "carry" the Parisians on his broad shoulders today.

One supporter wrote on Twitter that a "carryjob is incoming" from him, while another proclaimed that this is the "worst club" that Messi has played for but felt he will see plenty of possession in the match.

PSG have a terrific record against Toulouse

PSG have won their past five Ligue 1 games against Toulouse without conceding a single goal and could win six on the bounce against a specific opponent while not letting in a single goal for the first time in the top-flight.

However, it may not be that easy, as Toulouse come into the match on the back of a five-game unbeaten run in the top-flight, winning four.

PSG have home advantage with an in-form Messi leading the charge, so must be able to seal all three points here.

