Fans are left unimpressed with Barcelona star Eric García's display in their LaLiga clash against Rayo Vallecano. The match ended in a 1-0 win for the Catalan giants at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Monday, February 17.

Rayo Vallecano's Pathé Ciss conceded a penalty for committing a foul on Iñigo Martínez. Robert Lewandowski successfully converted the spot-kick in the 28th minute to break the deadlock.

Eric García came off the bench, replacing Pau Cubarsí in the 81st minute. The 24-year-old conceded a corner in 90+4 minutes, which could have led to an equalizer. He made one clearance and an interception, won no duels, and lost possession twice.

Fans took to social media and made posts slamming Eric García following Barcelona's narrow win over Rayo Vallecano. While some fans criticized the Manchester City graduate, some questioned Hansi Flick's decision to sub him on. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Eric Garcia has got to be one of the worst footballers I've ever seen. Pep Guardiola will pay for his sins for putting this guy on the football map"

Another added:

"That Eric Garcia should be sold off immediately!!! Man will chock under slightest of pressure , typical fumbler"

"That Eric Garcia substitution was dumb sha😭," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Eric Garcia 🤡"

Another posted:

"Please Ship Eric Garcia if this ends in a good chance"

"Why sub Cubarsí tho wtf is this Eric Garcia," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Eric Garcia is useless. Very useless. Flick panics a lot."

While another wrote:

"Eric Garcia defensively is a liability"

Eric Garcia has contributed to eight clean sheets in 23 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season while registering three goals and one assist.

Hansi Flick on Barcelona's win against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on his side's 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. While speaking in the post-match press conference, the German manager mentioned the match to be a tough one while also praising the opponents' display and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"It was a very difficult match against a great rival. We are very happy. The players are very happy. We all are happy with the situation. I think we played very well today but we can also do better. They have gone nine games without losing and I think today was a great success for us."

Barcelona maintained a ball possession of 60% against Rayo Vallecano with five shots on target and the same number of goalkeeper saves.

Flick also addressed the Blaugrana reclaiming the top position on the league table and added:

"Getting that first place is positive for the fans. Now we are back and we are very happy."

Barcelona are currently atop the LaLiga table with 51 points in 24 matches, level on points with second-placed Real Madrid and one point ahead of Atletico Madrid in third place.

