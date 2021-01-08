“One of his worst games” – Fabio Capello slams Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo after AC Milan win

Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello seemed unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance against AC Milan in midweek, even though the Bianconeri won the game.

Capello managed both Milan and Juventus during his illustrious coaching career. While he won numerous trophies at the San Siro, the Italian’s time in Turin was marred by controversies.

The Bianconeri won the Serie A in both of his seasons, but these were later revoked due to the club’s involvement in the 2006 Serie A scandal. Capello went on to manage Real Madrid before taking charge of the English and Russian national teams.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Juventus’ 3-1 win over AC Milan, the Italian pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo had done very little on the pitch in the entire game. He claimed Andrea Pirlo had won the game without any help from the former Real Madrid footballer.

The Italian manager even labeled Cristiano Ronaldo's performance as one of the worst since the Portugal international moved to Turin.

“Pirlo won today without Ronaldo. One of his worst games since he has been at Juventus, he has not been seen” said Capello.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs AC Milan:



• 2/2 dribbles.

• 100% dribble success rate.

• 3 chances created.

• 1 big chance created.

• 93% pass accuracy.



No goals but a good performance. pic.twitter.com/JD1fS9bGba — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) January 6, 2021

Juventus took the lead on Wednesday through Federico Chiesa in the 18th minute. AC Milan drew level through Davide Calabria in the 41st minute, only for Chiesa to put his team 2-1 up after the break.

Weston McKennie added a third to seal the win on a rare evening where Juventus did not have to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo for a win.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be indispensable for Juventus

Since he arrived at Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken over the goalscoring responsibilities for Juventus. The Portuguese has single-handedly carried the Bianconeri at times this season and Juventus have been accused of being too dependent on their talisman.

Yet, in a game where the Old Lady needed him the most, Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly failed to deliver.

Cristiano Ronaldo has created 22 goal scoring chances for Juventus this season, the 2nd most behind Cuadrado (28)



Meanwhile from open play, no other Juventus player has created more goal scoring opportunities than Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/EpcVWnNU4P — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) January 7, 2021

The former Real Madrid man has been in phenomenal form of late, so Juventus fans might be willing to ignore the rare dip against AC Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo already has 18 goals from 16 appearances this season and has scored 83 times from 105 appearances for the Serie A giants.

The Old Lady are currently seven points adrift of AC Milan, but with a game in hand and an in-form Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, they remain firmly in the hunt for another league title.