"One of the worst games of the season so far", "This performance is unacceptable" - Twitter reacts as Arsenal held to 2-2 draw by Sporting CP

Arsenal fans were unhappy with the team for their 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday (March 9) night. There's all to play for in the second leg at the Emirates on March 16 after the draw in Portugal.

William Saliba gave the visitors the lead with his 22nd-minute strike. Sporting, though, soon found themselves level through Goncalo Inacio's goal. Paulinho made it 2-1 for the hosts in the 55th minute.

Hidemasa Morita's own goal in the 62nd minute, though, helped the Gunners get back on level terms. The Gunners saw most of the ball during the match, keeping 68% possession. They took seven shots on target, one more than Sporting.

Fans were left a bit worried with the display. One claimed that it was one of the worst performances of the season from the Gunners. He wrote on Twitter:

"One of the worst games of the season so far. We move."

Mikel Arteta's team have failed to register their authority in recent games. They earned a hard fought 3-2 win against Bournemouth in the latest Premier League clash on March 4.

After yet another hard-fought result, one fan found it hard to accept the result as he wrote on Twitter:

"This performance is unacceptable.. We must make our fixtures easy..."

Another said:

"These kind of fixtures are unacceptable. We must make our fixtures easy."

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans across Twitter after the Gunners earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League:

Karan @HaleEndFinesse



We move @Arsenal One of the worst games of the season so farWe move @Arsenal One of the worst games of the season so far We move

Darlington Ck @Ck_Darlington

But anyway, it’s my Arsenal.

Never wanna be taken away. @Arsenal Very poor displayBut anyway, it’s my Arsenal.Never wanna be taken away. @Arsenal Very poor display😹But anyway, it’s my Arsenal.Never wanna be taken away.

Edmund @Afc_Eddie

We must make our fixtures easy... @Arsenal This performance is unacceptable..We must make our fixtures easy... @Arsenal This performance is unacceptable..We must make our fixtures easy...

Eddie Benhin @edbenhin @Arsenal Next week we play our ballers and crush them @Arsenal Next week we play our ballers and crush them 💪

Nasseeph🇬🇧🇺🇬 @nasseeph @Arsenal We finish the job at the emirates only if we do btter. Today we failed even to do the basics @Arsenal We finish the job at the emirates only if we do btter. Today we failed even to do the basics

Timz👊🏽😎 @ChuksAO @Arsenal This rotation is not helping but we keep rotating so the boys can get used to themselves @Arsenal This rotation is not helping but we keep rotating so the boys can get used to themselves

Arsenal star Ben White about his love for football

Ben White has established himself as a regular in the Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta. White recently spoke about his love for football.

While the full-back claimed that he has played a lot of games since childhood, football has been the one that stood out. He said (via the Gunners' website):

“I was always sporty as a kid, though; I played everything. Sport got me out of a few lessons! But yeah I played tennis, hockey, a lot of cricket too. I was an all-rounder and played that until I was about 16. By that stage, though, football was taking up all my time, and it was the one I enjoyed most anyway, so I concentrated only on football.”

White has made 33 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season. He recently scored his first goal for the club during the 3-2 win against Bournemouth.

Poll : 0 votes