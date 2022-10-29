“One of the worst individual performances I’ve seen”, “Extremely braindead on the ball” – Chelsea fans rip apart ‘worthless’ player after 4-1 defeat to Brighton

Chelsea fans are disgusted with their team's shambolic display against Brighton & Hove Albion as they lost 4-1 in the Premier League today (October 29). The supporters were particularly angry with Marc Cucurella, who joined the Blues from Brighton this summer.

The left-back struggled in Chelsea's backline against his former club, and the Blues' support took to Twitter to slam his poor performance.

He made zero accurate long balls, lost possession seven times, and made zero interceptions or clearances.

Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy fans:

Tom Overend @tovers98 3-0. Deserved scoreline to be honest.



Cucurella has dropped one of the worst individual performances I’ve seen.



Sterling, Pulisic, Havertz, Thiago, Mount are not far behind. 3-0. Deserved scoreline to be honest.Cucurella has dropped one of the worst individual performances I’ve seen.Sterling, Pulisic, Havertz, Thiago, Mount are not far behind.

Ben @CriminalCosta £60m man Cucurella is getting cooked by SOLLY MARCH. To make it worse he trained with him for a year. How can you train with SOLLY MARCH and not know how to stop the cunt

Rashmit 👨🏽‍⚕️⚕️⭐⭐ @Rashthedoctor Cucurella man . What is wrong with you , you used to play for this manager , and once he took over you have turned shit

Deetah @Deetah71 words can't even describe how worthless Cucurella is. Slow, weak, small, stupid, terrible 1v1, and extremely braindead on the ball. He's Emerson but worse.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Another game Cucurella doesn't see 2 thirds of a game. Bargain.

🌪 @JJ_M93 Cucurella for 60m is the worse piece of business in premier league history

SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) @Sports_Doctor2 Cucurella has NEVER worked as a LCB at Chelsea, why does Potter insist on playing him as a LCB, why can't we just play a flat back 4 with all our injuries????

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Chelsea 4-1

The hosts were the more incredible side from the start as they pushed Blues' veteran defender Thiago Silva into making two impressive clearances. However, the former Paris Saint-Germain centre-half wasn't able to hold down the forte on his own. Chelsea were stunned into conceding a goal in five minutes.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the hosts thanks to an impressive pass from Kaoru Mitoma. The Belgian forward was able to dribble his way past Kepa Arrizabalaga before placing his shot into the goal.

An own goal from Ruben Loftus-Cheek took the Blues from bad to worse as the midfielder tried to clear the ball. His mishit sent the ball to the crossbar and into the goal to put Brighton two goals up in 14 minutes.

Towards the end of the first half, another own goal from Nathan Chalobah saw Brighton go up by three goals. The centre-back was unable to keep out a low cross and ended up sliding the ball into his own net.

Throughout the first half, the Blues made some attacking plays in the final third. However, the hosts soaked up the pressure and kept the Blues from changing the scoreline.

Almost immediately into the second half, Brighton conceded a goal to Kai Havertz. The forward received a well-taken cross from Conor Gallagher and powered his header into the back of the goal to put Chelsea back in the game.

It did nothing, however, as the Blues were unable to find other goals. They ended up conceding once more due to a shambolic defensive display in injury time.

Two quick saves from Edouard Mendy were not enough as Pascal Gross got on the final rebound and put it past the goalkeeper.

Chelsea are now fifth in the Premier League table, while Brighton are seventh.

